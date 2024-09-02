Person airlifted from luxury cruise ship off Fife coast

A person has been airlifted from a luxury cruise ship off the Fife coast during a medical emergency.

A coastguard helicopter was called at around 9pm on Sunday to a medical incident on board the Queen Mary 2.

The liner was passing through the Firth of Forth, close to Kinghorn, at the time the alarm was raised.

The person was evacuated by rescue teams in the water south of Elie and flight data shows they were taken by helicopter to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The person’s condition has not been confirmed.

The Queen Mary 2 is currently carrying passengers on a 30-day cruise that started in New York last month.

The vessel was heading towards Invergordon in the Highlands at the time of the incident before it travels to ports in England, Ireland and Belgium and then heads back to the USA.

Cunard, which operates the cruise liner, has been contacted for comment.