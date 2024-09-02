Person airlifted from luxury cruise ship off Fife coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Person airlifted from luxury cruise ship off Fife coast

A coastguard helicopter was called to the Queen Mary 2 due to a medical emergency.

By Ellidh Aitken
A person was airlifted from the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship. Image: Shutterstock
A person was airlifted from the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship. Image: Shutterstock

A person has been airlifted from a luxury cruise ship off the Fife coast during a medical emergency.

A coastguard helicopter was called at around 9pm on Sunday to a medical incident on board the Queen Mary 2.

The liner was passing through the Firth of Forth, close to Kinghorn, at the time the alarm was raised.

The person was evacuated by rescue teams in the water south of Elie and flight data shows they were taken by helicopter to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The cruise ship was just off the Fife coast at the time. Image: Marine Traffic
A coastguard helicopter was called to the liner. Image: Flightradar24

The person’s condition has not been confirmed.

The Queen Mary 2 is currently carrying passengers on a 30-day cruise that started in New York last month.

The vessel was heading towards Invergordon in the Highlands at the time of the incident before it travels to ports in England, Ireland and Belgium and then heads back to the USA.

Cunard, which operates the cruise liner, has been contacted for comment.

Conversation