St Andrews storm-hit pier could reopen in six months after £750k repairs

St Andrews storm-hit pier could reopen to the public in April if a £750,000 repair receives the go-ahead.

The town’s Harbour Trust hopes to start work next month, a full year since the 17th century structure was significantly damaged by Storm Babet.

However, the move hinges on the approval of a significant grant application.

And Fife Council and Historic Environment Scotland must also give permission for work on the listed pier.

The Trust wants to begin before any future storms have to chance to wreak further harm.

Part of the seawall section subsided when an unusually high spring tide battered the harbour days after Babet.

Capping stones also blew off and the walkway was damaged.

£2m still needed for harbour repairs

The cliff path leading to the harbour, as well as the car park, were also closed after the storm struck communities across Fife and Tayside.

Workers later transported tonnes of rock to the site to prevent more damage amid fears the cliffs could subside.

And engineers have since assessed the site and come up with a £2 million restoration plan.

However, the Trust says it will have to apply for further major grants to complete the work.

And a new GoFundMe page is being set up for public donations.

St Andrews pier work could take six months

Meanwhile, harbour gates which were destroyed during the freak October weather are 95% fixed.

This will allow St Andrews Harbour Trust to regularly flush out the main channel to prevent a silt build-up.

A Trust spokesperson said the St Andrews pier repairs are likely to take six months, subject to weather conditions, tides and any additional damage.

“We hope to reopen the main pier to visitors and tourists in 2025,” she said.

“In the meantime, the harbour gates are almost completely repaired.

“That will provide full tidal access for the fishing fleet.

“The fishermen have been very supportive while the repairs have taken place and we are grateful for their understanding of the challenges faced since last October’s storm.”