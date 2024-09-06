St Andrews storm-hit pier could reopen in six months after £750k repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews storm-hit pier could reopen in six months after £750k repairs

The pier has been closed since Storm Babet struck last October.

By Claire Warrender
Police tape bars access to parts of St Andrews Harbour wall and pier
St Andrews pier was taped off last October after Storm Babet wreaked havoc across the region. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

St Andrews storm-hit pier could reopen to the public in April if a £750,000 repair receives the go-ahead.

The town’s Harbour Trust hopes to start work next month, a full year since the 17th century structure was significantly damaged by Storm Babet.

However, the move hinges on the approval of a significant grant application.

Walkers face a sheer drop at St Andrews Harbour due to storm damage.
Damage caused to the wider St Andrews harbour area last year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And Fife Council and Historic Environment Scotland must also give permission for work on the listed pier.

The Trust wants to begin before any future storms have to chance to wreak further harm.

Part of the seawall section subsided when an unusually high spring tide battered the harbour days after Babet.

Capping stones also blew off and the walkway was damaged.

£2m still needed for harbour repairs

The cliff path leading to the harbour, as well as the car park, were also closed after the storm struck communities across Fife and Tayside.

Workers later transported tonnes of rock to the site to prevent more damage amid fears the cliffs could subside.

Workers are installing rock armour at St Andrews harbour.
Workers installing rock armour at St Andrews harbour. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And engineers have since assessed the site and come up with a £2 million restoration plan.

However, the Trust says it will have to apply for further major grants to complete the work.

And a new GoFundMe page is being set up for public donations.

St Andrews pier work could take six months

Meanwhile, harbour gates which were destroyed during the freak October weather are 95% fixed.

This will allow St Andrews Harbour Trust to regularly flush out the main channel to prevent a silt build-up.

A Trust spokesperson said the St Andrews pier repairs are likely to take six months, subject to weather conditions, tides and any additional damage.

“We hope to reopen the main pier to visitors and tourists in 2025,” she said.

“In the meantime, the harbour gates are almost completely repaired.

“That will provide full tidal access for the fishing fleet.

“The fishermen have been very supportive while the repairs have taken place and we are grateful for their understanding of the challenges faced since last October’s storm.”

