Mario Caira: Son’s tribute to ‘true Kirkcaldy legend’ after death aged 54

Louis Caira described his dad as "someone who would give people chances from all walks of life, regardless of who they were".

By Kieran Webster
Mario Caira.
Mario Caira. Image: Supplied

The son of a “true Kirkcaldy legend” has paid tribute after his death at the age of 54.

Mario Caira ran several prominent businesses throughout the Fife town and lent his support to a number of local groups.

Mario was perhaps best known for running Kitty’s nightclub and the Victoria Hotel.

Son Louis described him as someone who would give “people chances from all walks of life, regardless of who they were”.

‘Everyone has such lovely things to say’

Louis told Kingdom FM: “He did a lot for people at Styx, all the pool boys looked up to him.

“He hosted a lot of events at Kitty’s and worked a lot with the local YMCA, helping them run loads of events.

“He used to host band nights in Kitty’s for local talent and the German beer fest every year which was a massive thing for the town. The list was endless.

Mario (second right) as part of the Kirkcaldy Pubwatch scheme in 2010. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

“He was a very stubborn man but he was the carbon copy of my grandad and seeing all the posts about him (on social media) just reminded you he had done a lot of things that clearly had a lasting imprint on a lot of people around here.

“It’s really nice to see all the stories about him. Everyone has such lovely things to say.

“He gave people chances from all walks of life, regardless of who they were.”

