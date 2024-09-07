Rise of ultra-strong street valium contributing to Fife drug deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Rise of ultra-strong street valium contributing to Fife drug deaths

Drugs such as etizolam and bromazolan have been described as "a blight on society" .

By Claire Warrender
Gareth Balmer of WithYou Fife warns of fake valium tablets
Gareth Balmer of Leven-based WithYou Fife is warns of strong street valium tablets. Image: Supplied.

Fife drug users are being warned about ultra-strong street valium tablets which are contributing to overdoses and deaths.

Gareth Balmer, of harm reduction service WithYou in Fife, says “dingy vallies” 10 times stronger than prescription diazepam are on the rise.

And mixing even one with alcohol can cause aggression and other “wildly disinhibited” behaviour.

Two Fife drug dealers were jailed last month after being caught with 7,000 etizolam tablets.

Andrew Caldow
Etizolam dealer Andrew Caldow was jailed for 14 months at Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

It was implicated in 10% of all drugs-related deaths in Fife last year.

And Kirkcaldy Sheriff Krista Johnston described it as “a blight on society”.

However, Gareth says a similar drug called bromazolam is now becoming even more prevalent than etizolam.

It was implicated in 426 deaths in Scotland in 2023, including 16 in Fife.

Effects of street valium tablets can last 84 hours

“The latest statistics show bromazolam is going through the roof,” says Leven-based Gareth.

Bought online and cleverly-packaged, they look like the real thing.

Unfortunately, the people buying them don’t know what, or how much, they’re getting.

“One tablet can be weak but the next one might be really strong,” Gareth warns.

“And sometimes these tablets can last for 84 hours.”

He adds: “Etizolam and bromazolam are stronger in the same way whisky is stronger than lager.

“Imagine you had a pint of lager every night then one day it tasted just like lager, but it wasn’t until you’d drunk it you realised it was as strong as whisky.

“It’s definitely having an impact on how many people are dying unfortunately.”

‘One tablet with a glass of wine can seriously alter behaviour’

And it also affects the wider community through the behaviour of users.

While sold as a sedative, taken in high doses fake diazepam can act as a stimulant.

Street valium and other benzodiazepine-type drugs are common in Fife but can be dangerous.

Gareth says: “We’ve probably all seen videos of people doing irrational things on aeroplanes and that’s often associated with Xanax use.

“People take anti-anxiety drugs because they’re anxious but they also drink and can become wildly disinhibited and do silly things.

“You might just take one with a glass of wine in the evening but that could be enough to seriously alter your behaviour.”

Drugs still available despite arrests

Police are making inroads in disrupting the supply of etizolam and similar drugs, with a number of high-profile arrests recently.

However, they are still relatively easy to get hold of.

“The genie is out the bottle with the internet now so it’s very difficult to do something about their supply,” says Gareth.

“Instead, we need to do something about the demand.”

He urges users who want to stop to seek help from their GP or a service such as WithYou in Fife.

And anyone who does take street valium should use a “buddy system” to ensure someone is with them.

“I’m glad the sheriff mentioned it,” Gareth adds. “Because it is a growing problem.”

Gareth Balmer of Leven-based WithYou Fife is warns of strong street valium tablets. Image: Supplied.
Gareth Balmer of Leven-based WithYou Fife is warns of strong street valium tablets. Image: Supplied.
