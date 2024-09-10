Huge rotting fin whale carcass to remain on Fife coast for months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huge rotting fin whale carcass to remain on Fife coast for months

The creature comes from the second-largest species of mammal in the world.

By Neil Henderson
The 17-metre-long fin whale washed up near Culross.
The 17-metre-long fin whale washed up near Culross.

A huge rotting whale carcass washed up on the Fife coast is likely to remain there for several months.

Locals and walkers are being warned to expect strong smells and unpleasant odours along the Fife Coastal Path close to where the fin whale remains.

The 17m-long mammal beached at a remote spot close to Culross in January.

‘Train warning’

Several disposal options had been considered, including towing the whale back out to sea or burying it, after rising tides failed to dislodge the animal.

However, Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT), which coordinates cetacean strandings, opted to allow it to decompose naturally.

The 17-metre-long fin whale carcass remains on the beach near Culross.
The 17-metre-long fin whale carcass remains on the beach near Culross.
Another view of the rotting fin whale carcass.
Another view of the rotting fin whale carcass.

The trust says the carcass, still covered in flesh, is now in an advanced state of decomposition.

With the only access to the whale via a rugged stretch of coastline, it also reiterated its warning for the public not to cross the train line.

Sightseers caught accessing the whale via the train tracks could be fined up to £1,000.

Robbie Blyth, head of operations at Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, said: “The fin whale carcass remains in the same location since its stranding, however, it has moved away from the railway embankment due to the tide.

Sightseers urged not to illegally cross the train tracks. to view the whale.
Sightseers urged not to illegally cross the train tracks. to view the whale.
The fin whale has been left to rot away naturally.
The fin whale has been left to rot away naturally.

‘Carcass smell’

“It’s in the advanced stages of decomposition which enriches the coastal environment with nutrients.

“It also provides an important food source for wildlife.

“The public will notice a smell if close to the carcass while walking the Fife Coastal Path in the nearest vicinity.

“We will continue to monitor that.

“Walkers are reminded that it is an offence to cross the railway line to look at the carcass.”

Fin whales, also known as finback whales, can grow to as long as 20 metres and have a lifespan of up to 90 years.

They are the second-biggest mammal on Earth after the blue whale.

