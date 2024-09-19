Affordable homes budget at Fife Council underspent by £30m despite housing emergency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Affordable homes budget at Fife Council underspent by £30m despite housing emergency

The underspend has been blamed on slippage.

By Claire Warrender
Fife Council housing spokesperson Judy Hamilton
Fife Council housing spokeswoman Judy Hamilton defended the underspend. Image: Fife Council.

Fife Council underspent its affordable homes budget by almost £30 million last year, despite being in the midst of a housing emergency.

The authority intends to build an extra 1,250 council houses over the next five years.

This will help deal with growing waiting lists and an increasing number of people presenting as homeless.

Fife Council declared a housing emergency this year.

Housing spokesperson Judy Hamilton described the underspend as “slippage” and said the money will be spent.

The collapse of construction firm First Endeavour, which had a contract to build 200 homes, was blamed for part of the issue.

However, Ms Hamilton (Labour) came under fire from the SNP opposition when the issue was discussed at a full council meeting on Thursday.

SNP housing spokesman Brian Goodall said: “Why, in the middle of an affordable housing emergency, is the budget for the single most important tool to deliver affordable homes underspent in this way?”

‘Why was more not done to address the situation?’

Some 13,940 people were waiting for a council house in Fife at the end of July. That’s 374 more than in March.

And the average wait time is 17 months.

Mr Goodall added: “My understanding is the issues around First Endeavour only account for around a third of the underspend.

Fife Council SNP housing spokesperson Brian Goodall questioned the affordable homes underspend. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“Does the administration spokesperson recognise her responsibility for overseeing this kind of spending?

“Why was more not done to address the situation in year?”

Ms Hamilton responded: “I think we all understand there is slippage when dealing with construction and the capital programme.

“This has just crept into another year and it will be used.”

She said she was unaware of the final budget outturn until recently.

Council still pressing ahead with affordable homes programme

The Council declared a housing emergency on March 21, becoming the fourth Scottish local authority to do so.

Ms Hamilton said then that a 26% cut to the Scottish Government’s affordable housing programme was “the last straw”.

The reduction means the loss of a potential £9 million for Fife.

An emergency action plan is in the process of being drawn up in partnership with homeless charity Shelter Scotland.

Despite this, Fife Council is pressing ahead with its affordable homes programme.

And last week councillors approved the construction of 12 new houses in Milesmark, Dunfermline.

St Andrews Aquarium unveils £1 million expansion plans
Conversation