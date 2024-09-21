Mum of autistic Fife teenager fears ‘ridicule and sniggering’ if vital charity closes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mum of autistic Fife teenager fears ‘ridicule and sniggering’ if vital charity closes

Gail Findlay says daughter Kara can relax without judgement at Autism Rocks.

By Claire Warrender
Gail Findlay with daughter Kara, who attend Autism Rocks
Gail Findlay fears for daughter Kara if Autism Rocks is forced to close. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The mum of an autistic Fife teenager fears the loss of a closure-threatened support service would have a devastating impact.

Autism Rocks is one of the few places 15-year-old Kara Findlay can relax without fear of judgement and ridicule.

Kara and Gail Findlay at home in Glenrothes Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

However, its future is at risk as the Church of Scotland prepares to put the hall it has leased for eight years on the market.

Kara’s mum Gail says closure would harm her daughter and hundreds of other children across the region.

The charity, which supports 3,500 Fife families, is desperately fundraising to keep its base at Buckhaven Parish Church.

And Gail, from Glenrothes, says: “It’s a vital service. It has to stay open.

“There isn’t a great understanding of autism but Kara can go there and just be herself.”

‘Nobody is judging me at Autism Rocks’

Gail and Kara have been attending Autism Rocks for two years.

It runs several weekly groups, including an adult and teen night where Kara enjoys singing in the karaoke and playing bingo.

“It’s always the same song,” laughs Gail, “But it gives her confidence.”

Kara has autism, ADHD and a learning disability.

Kara Findlay loves Autism Rocks, where she can play without judgement. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And although she is 15, she acts much younger and takes toys along to groups.

She can appear cheeky and often loudly interrupts conversations, a common autism trait.

However, Gail says: “She enjoys socialising and the adults at the group interact with her.

“It means I can sit back and relax, knowing nobody is judging me as a parent.

“When you’re out anywhere else, you don’t get that.”

Fear of ridicule elsewhere

Gail, a 53-year-old single parent, adds: “Autism Rocks is now suddenly facing closure.

“If it shuts down what are we going to do?

“Yes, I could take Kara places like bowling but we’ll get ridicule and people looking at us.

“‘I’ve seen it myself. They snigger and it’s heartbreaking.”

Liza Quinn, of Autism Rocks, is fundraising to buy the premises and prevent closure. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

Liza Quinn, who runs Autism Rocks, hopes to buy and renovate the Buckhaven church building.

And she has launched an online fundraising drive, which has so far raised over £2,000.

However, the building is valued at £115,000 and it needs £150,000 of repairs.

The charity has been offered “first dibs” on the sale and will likely receive a substantial grant.

However, tens of thousands of pounds are still needed.

Anyone who can provide either monetary or practical help can contact Liza on 07825 869 511 or email autismrocksfife@outlook.com



Conversation