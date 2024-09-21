Mum of autistic Fife teenager fears ‘ridicule and sniggering’ if vital charity closes

The mum of an autistic Fife teenager fears the loss of a closure-threatened support service would have a devastating impact.

Autism Rocks is one of the few places 15-year-old Kara Findlay can relax without fear of judgement and ridicule.

However, its future is at risk as the Church of Scotland prepares to put the hall it has leased for eight years on the market.

Kara’s mum Gail says closure would harm her daughter and hundreds of other children across the region.

The charity, which supports 3,500 Fife families, is desperately fundraising to keep its base at Buckhaven Parish Church.

And Gail, from Glenrothes, says: “It’s a vital service. It has to stay open.

“There isn’t a great understanding of autism but Kara can go there and just be herself.”

‘Nobody is judging me at Autism Rocks’

Gail and Kara have been attending Autism Rocks for two years.

It runs several weekly groups, including an adult and teen night where Kara enjoys singing in the karaoke and playing bingo.

“It’s always the same song,” laughs Gail, “But it gives her confidence.”

Kara has autism, ADHD and a learning disability.

And although she is 15, she acts much younger and takes toys along to groups.

She can appear cheeky and often loudly interrupts conversations, a common autism trait.

However, Gail says: “She enjoys socialising and the adults at the group interact with her.

“It means I can sit back and relax, knowing nobody is judging me as a parent.

“When you’re out anywhere else, you don’t get that.”

Fear of ridicule elsewhere

Gail, a 53-year-old single parent, adds: “Autism Rocks is now suddenly facing closure.

“If it shuts down what are we going to do?

“Yes, I could take Kara places like bowling but we’ll get ridicule and people looking at us.

“‘I’ve seen it myself. They snigger and it’s heartbreaking.”

Liza Quinn, who runs Autism Rocks, hopes to buy and renovate the Buckhaven church building.

And she has launched an online fundraising drive, which has so far raised over £2,000.

However, the building is valued at £115,000 and it needs £150,000 of repairs.

The charity has been offered “first dibs” on the sale and will likely receive a substantial grant.

However, tens of thousands of pounds are still needed.

Anyone who can provide either monetary or practical help can contact Liza on 07825 869 511 or email autismrocksfife@outlook.com