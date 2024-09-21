Crash between van and lorry sparks major emergency response in Methil

A crash between a van and a lorry has sparked a major emergency response in Methil.

Emergency services were called to Den Walk in the Fife town shortly after 9am on Saturday.

Fire crews cut the van driver free following the collision as police and paramedics scrambled to the scene.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

It’s understood an air ambulance was also requested following the crash.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Den Walk in Methil is closed between Kirkland Road and Selkirk Street due to a serious road crash.

“We were called to the collision involving a lorry and a van around 9.15am on Saturday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a collision between a van and a HGV on Den Walk, Methil at 9.21am on Saturday.

“Crews from Methil and Kirkcaldy attended and extricated the van driver from the vehicle.

“There are two casualties, one was taken to hospital by ambulance and the air ambulance has been requested.”

