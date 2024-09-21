Crash between van and lorry sparks major emergency response in Methil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crash between van and lorry sparks major emergency response in Methil

Den Walk was closed for several hours following the collision.

By Andrew Robson
Emergency crews at the scene on Den Walk, Methil after crash between van and lorry
Emergency crews at the scene. Image: fifejammerlocations.com

A crash between a van and a lorry has sparked a major emergency response in Methil.

Emergency services were called to Den Walk in the Fife town shortly after 9am on Saturday.

Fire crews cut the van driver free following the collision as police and paramedics scrambled to the scene.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

It’s understood an air ambulance was also requested following the crash.

Driver cut from van after Methil crash

A Police Scotland statement said: “Den Walk in Methil is closed between Kirkland Road and Selkirk Street due to a serious road crash.

“We were called to the collision involving a lorry and a van around 9.15am on Saturday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a collision between a van and a HGV on Den Walk, Methil at 9.21am on Saturday.

“Crews from Methil and Kirkcaldy attended and extricated the van driver from the vehicle.

“There are two casualties, one was taken to hospital by ambulance and the air ambulance has been requested.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

