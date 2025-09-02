Film stars, musicians and sporting legends among celebrities heading for Tayside and Fife at Dunhill golf

Film stars, chart-topping musicians and sporting legends will be among the celebrities appearing in Tayside and Fife for the 2025 Dunhill Links golf.

The pro-am event takes place at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course in St Andrews between October 2 and 6.

Each year, the championship attracts an array of famous faces, who tee it up alongside some of the world’s top golfers.

Many names are still to be confirmed, but famous faces announced so far include musicians and Dunhill Links regulars Ronan Keating (Boyzone), Tom Chaplin (Keane), Dave Farrell (Linkin Park), Tico Torres (Bon Jovi) and Huey Lewis (Huey Lewis and the News).

Torres, who played in the first Dunhill Links in 2001, said: “It’s a family, really, and I treasure all the friendships I’ve made over the years.

“Getting to meet all the top professional golfers has been great.

“I remember the first time I played here, I was paired with Ernie Els.”

Joining them on the famous links courses for the first time will be Dunblane’s tennis superstar, Andy Murray.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to this.

“In many ways, the Old Course at St Andrews is very like Centre Court at Wimbledon.

“They both have the same historic feel and atmosphere that just doesn’t exist in many sporting venues around the world. It will be a pleasure to be able to savour that.”

Actor Matthew Goode, who recently appeared in Netflix hit Dept Q, and Hollywood star Kathryn Newton, who appeared in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, will also take part.

Newton said: “A championship like the Dunhill really opens up my world and makes me realise I’m so lucky to be playing golf.

“There’s an elevated energy to the Dunhill, and I really want to perform well.”

More celebrities are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Host of top golfers to appear at Dunhill Links 2025

Meanwhile, several top golfers have already confirmed their participation in the 2025 event.

Among them is world number nine Bob MacIntyre, who will be aiming to be the first Scot to win the tournament since Colin Montgomerie in 2005.

Last year’s winner, the Englishman Tyrrell Hatton, will be hoping he retains the trophy.

Australian Cameron Smith is returning to St Andrews, the scene of his 2022 Open win.

He said: “Winning the Open on the Old Course must be every golfer’s dream and it was a moment I will never forget.

“To walk up the 18th hole in the Dunhill will bring it all back and I can’t wait to play there.

“It would be an amazing double if I could win, but it looks like a really strong field so I will need to play my best golf.”

Former US Open winner Dustin Johnson and 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen have confirmed their places in the tournament.

Other major winners appearing include England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, Ireland’s Padraig Harrington, Germany’s Martin Kaymer, and Americans Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson.

The ever-popular Englishman Tommy Fleetwood is also on the list.

More golfers and celebrities will be unveiled closer to the start of the tournament.