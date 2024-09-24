Dunfermline dad to buy hot tub and visit Disney World after £25k competition win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline dad to buy hot tub and visit Disney World after £25k competition win

By Ellidh Aitken
Richard Havard plans to take his family to Disney World. Image: BOTB/Stephen Diaz
Richard Havard plans to take his family to Disney World. Image: BOTB/Stephen Diaz

A Dunfermline dad has bagged £25,000 in an online competition.

Richard Havard initially thought he had won just £25 in the BOTB Instant Wins Competition.

The 46-year-old joiner entered the competition weeks ago in the hope of winning a Rolex watch.

He says he plans to spend the money on a hot tub and a trip to Disney World in Florida.

Dunfermline dad ‘couldn’t believe it when I saw the email’

Richard said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw the email and must have read it about 30 times before I phoned my partner.

“Since I found out, I occasionally forget what has actually happened.

“Then when I suddenly remember, it puts a great big smile on my face.

“I entered the competition a few weeks ago to win a Rolex and my first thought when I found out was that I can just buy one now.

“The money will certainly get spent, and it has come at a good time.

“We’ve just started work on extensions to the house, so there’s talk of a hot tub going in now.

“We’ve also been talking about taking the kids to Disney World in Florida.”

BOTB presenter Christian Williams said: “It’s a huge win for Richard and his family, and it was great hearing his reaction when he found out.

“It sounds like he’s already drawn up a shopping list of things to buy, and I’m sure he’s going to have a lot of fun spending the cash.”

BOTB hands out prizes each week, including holidays, cash, tech and cars.

