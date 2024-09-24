Dunfermline dad to buy hot tub and visit Disney World after £25k competition win

A Dunfermline dad has bagged £25,000 in an online competition.

Richard Havard initially thought he had won just £25 in the BOTB Instant Wins Competition.

The 46-year-old joiner entered the competition weeks ago in the hope of winning a Rolex watch.

He says he plans to spend the money on a hot tub and a trip to Disney World in Florida.

Dunfermline dad ‘couldn’t believe it when I saw the email’

Richard said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw the email and must have read it about 30 times before I phoned my partner.

“Since I found out, I occasionally forget what has actually happened.

“Then when I suddenly remember, it puts a great big smile on my face.

“I entered the competition a few weeks ago to win a Rolex and my first thought when I found out was that I can just buy one now.

“The money will certainly get spent, and it has come at a good time.

“We’ve just started work on extensions to the house, so there’s talk of a hot tub going in now.

“We’ve also been talking about taking the kids to Disney World in Florida.”

BOTB presenter Christian Williams said: “It’s a huge win for Richard and his family, and it was great hearing his reaction when he found out.

“It sounds like he’s already drawn up a shopping list of things to buy, and I’m sure he’s going to have a lot of fun spending the cash.”

BOTB hands out prizes each week, including holidays, cash, tech and cars.