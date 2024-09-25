Plans for new Glenrothes gas-fired plant approved despite noise and health concerns

Councillors have approved plans for a new gas-fired plant in Glenrothes.

Energy giant RWE applied for permission to build the support system next to its 55MW biomass plant on the outskirts of Markinch.

The company says it will bolster the biomass plant’s resilience in the event of a power disruption.

It will also power households and other businesses through the National Grid.

Twenty people living near the site objected to the proposal amid concerns over noise, air quality and health.

And many said it should be built on wasteland, away from housing.

However, the chosen site means RWE can use existing infrastructure.

‘No concern’ over noise levels

The proposal includes two gas engines in a single powerhouse, along with a new gas connection.

It will operate as a standby system for short periods of time only – most likely at peak times in the morning and early evening.

A report before councillors said: “It is anticipated the site will only be called upon to run at night under emergency conditions, such as a major grid failure.”

However, the nearest houses are just 500m from the biomass plant site and noise was frequently an issue when it first opened.

Fife Council planning officers say the development will not significantly add to noise levels.

And the report adds: “There would be no concern in regard to noise levels should it need to operate through the night.”

Markinch biomass plant supplies heating to homes

The plant will kick in when there is not enough wind power to meet supply demand.

And RWE says it will fill the gap left by the closure of coal-fired power stations which previously provided essential emergency electricity.

The Markinch biomass site originally powered the huge Tullis Russell papermill.

But since the mill’s closure, it has supplied 100% renewable heat to the Glenrothes Energy Network.

The £12 million project provides a district heating system to hundreds of homes and businesses in Glenrothes town centre.

Councillors unanimously approved the planning application.