Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Full details as golfers and celebrities head to Fife and Angus

A host of huge names are to appear at the golf pro-am. Here's a full guide to tickets, weather, parking and the line-up.

Tyrrell Hatton, the 2024 Dunhill Links champion, will participate in 2025
The 2024 champion, Tyrrell Hatton, will be hoping to retain his trophy. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
By Ben MacDonald

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship golf is returning to Fife and Angus.

The pro-am event attracts crowds eager to see some of golf’s biggest names and celebrities from the worlds of film, music and sport.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this year’s Dunhill golf event.

Dates and courses

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship takes place at St Andrews Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie between October 2 and October 5 2025.

The golfers each play a round at the three courses before the finale in St Andrews on Sunday.

The schedule will be announced on Tuesday.

Line-up for 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Hollywood legend Bill Murray returns to Tayside and Fife. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Tyrrell Hatton will lead a quartet of Europe’s Ryder Cup 2025 winning team who will participate at this year’s event.

Joining the 2024 Dunhill Links champion are Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Scotsman Robert MacIntyre.

Leading the American contingent is Dustin Johnson, with Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Tony Finau and Patrick Reed also taking part.

Veteran golfers Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer and Louis Oosthuizen, as well as Cameron Smith and Li Haotong, complete the professional line-up.

Celebrities competing in the pro-am include Hollywood legends Michael Douglas and Bill Murray, and TV star Piers Morgan, while Andy Murray and Steve Redgrave are among the sporting stars teeing up.

The Courier has produced a full list of the celebrities and top golfers playing at this year’s Dunhill Links.

Tickets for Dunhill golf

Entry to the first three days of play is free and no tickets are required.

Entry to the final day at St Andrews is by ticket only, which must be bought in advance.

Adult tickets cost £21.20, with senior tickets (over-65) costing £15.90.

Concession tickets (students, children under the age of 18 and military personnel) are free but must still be booked in advance.

Parking and buses for Fife and Angus

Parking is free at all three courses.

Yellow AA signs will direct drivers to parking on approach roads.

A designated red car park is available for disabled spectators.

Carnoustie golf course in the sun
Parking is available at Carnoustie and the other two courses. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links

The championship’s organisers advise visitors to use public transport to each course.

Carnoustie train station is a 10-minute walk from the course, with regular buses linking the train service in Leuchars with St Andrews and Kingsbarns.

More travel information can be found on the tournament website.

Weather forecast

According to the Met Office, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will get off to a wet and cloudy start.

Light rain is expected across Tayside and Fife on Thursday, with temperatures set to reach a high of 16°C.

The weather is expected to clear for the rest of the tournament, with a high of 15°C expected in St Andrews on Sunday.

Conditions may become more changeable for the weekend.

