Staff gutted as Fife taco takeaway raided by thieves

The damage and loss of earnings could total more than £1,000.

By Kieran Webster
A window was smashed during the break-in.
Image: Box Tacos/Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Staff at a Fife taco takeaway say they are gutted after an overnight raid by thieves.

Box Tacos in Guardbridge was broken into on Friday morning.

The culprits made off with a till and a cash box.

Images captured on CCTV showed a white Toyota in the car park during the night.

Owner Sharon Avery believes the damage and loss of earnings has cost her business more than £1,000.

Break-in ‘awful for Box Tacos staff’

She told The Courier: “During the night someone drove into the car park and tried to open the front hatch.

“They’ve not managed that so they’ve gone round the side where we have a window and smashed through it.

“Once they got it open, they came in and caused damage inside.

“They’ve taken away the till. We don’t keep much money in it but it costs money and there is a float.

The mess left by the thieves. Image: Box Taco
A vehicle spotted outside the takeaway. Image: Box Tacos

“They’ve made a mess too which is going to have a financial impact.

“We have insurance, but you never know if it’s worth making a claim which could push the premium up.

“It’s been awful for our staff, they arrived at 10am and saw something was up so called us.

It’s a brand new place and we’re really proud of it.

Sharon and Grant Avery have been blown away by support for their Guardbridge Mexican street food spot Box Tacos.
Sharon and Grant Avery from box Tacos. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“To go there and to see someone has done that is not nice.”

Sharon added: “We’re so disappointed as it’s such a nice day and people would’ve been eating outside and having a Friday treat.

“We hope to get everything cleaned up and be back open on Saturday.”

Police say inquiries are at an “early stage”.

