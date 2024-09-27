£12m Fife health and social care cuts could see services return to covid level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

£12m Fife health and social care cuts could see services return to covid level

Managers hope to recreate the level of service introduced during the pandemic to cut staff costs.

By Claire Warrender
The proposals have prompted fears for vulnerable people. Image: Shutterstock.
The proposals have prompted fears for vulnerable people. Image: Shutterstock.

Health and social care services across Fife are earmarked for cuts as bosses struggle with a £21 million overspend.

Changes to care services, respite provision and urgent out-of-hours services are all on the cards in the bid to balance the books.

Managers admit quality of care may be impacted as they consider similar service levels to those introduced during covid.

Managers warned of the risk of removing social work services for vulnerable people. Image: Shutterstock.

And there is a risk of challenge from the Scottish Government and even the European Human Rights Commission.

However, bosses say failure to act now could result in even harder decisions next year.

Full details of proposed cuts have yet to be revealed publicly.

But they are likely to affect all Fife health and social care services, which include community health, mental health, home care, physiotherapy and some nursing services.

The recovery plan has been approved in principle, subject to further urgent discussions and impact assessments.

And a wellbeing group is being set up to ensure patient safety.

What are the Fife health and social care cuts and how much will they save?

The decision was made on Friday by members of the Fife Integration Joint Board, made up of health board and council representatives.

Many described the situation as “horrendous” and “dire” but said they had no choice.

Proposals to save more than £12m include:

A temporary reduction in services, similar to the mobilisation plan implemented during covid. 

This will mean less dependence on costly bank and agency staff, saving £5m.

Patients will instead by signposted to self-help and other resources.

A temporary cut in respite provision from six weeks per year to three for all new cases, saving £2m.

Managers say there is a risk people will not have their needs met but there will be flexibility for exceptional circumstances.

Queen Margaret Hospital.
There are concerns for out-of-hours and minor injuries services at Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Permanently raising the threshold to access social work services to save £5m.

Funding will be cut for services for people who need support to leave hospital.

And people will need to wait longer for services, with priority given to those in greatest need.

However, the impact of this will be kept under review given the risk of harm.

Permanent changes to urgent care – this includes out-of-hours and minor injury – and affects all four centres. This will save £20,000.

A “robust communication plan” is expected to explain what this will mean for communities and staff.

But fears were expressed for the status of services at Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline.

Fears over ‘increased risk of harm’

The board’s plight was described as a “perfect storm” of a challenging budget alongside an increasing number of requests for help.

Finance chief Audrey Valente said: “It’s difficult decision territory and it’s not going to go away.”

However, SNP councillor Rosemary Liewald was among those who expressed serious concern.

Rosemary Liewald is concerned about proposed Fife health and social care cuts
Fife councillor Rosemary Liewald expressed concern over the health and social care cuts. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Referring to social work cuts, she said: “You’re telling us there’s the potential for the European Commission on Human Rights to look at what we’re doing here if this goes through.

“We’re looking at an increase in the risk of harm to vulnerable individuals with significant need.”

Health and social care chief officer Fiona McKay attempted to offer reassurance.

“”We would not do something that would make people’s lives a misery,” she said.

“We’ve had some very difficult discussions around how we bring this forward.”

Conversation