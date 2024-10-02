5 affordable housing developments in the pipeline in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

5 affordable housing developments in the pipeline in Fife

Five separate projects were either announced or approved across the region in September.

By Claire Warrender
A 3d image of how the flat could look.
How new flats in Boat Brae, Newport, could look. Image: Andrew Black Design/Fife Council

Fife is in the midst of a housing emergency with a shortage of affordable homes and a record number of people in temporary housing.

However, Fife Council is ploughing £216 million pounds into delivering more houses across the region.

And five separate planning applications were either lodged or approved for communities last month.

The aim is to provide more houses in Newport, Dunfermline, Rosyth, Kincardine and Windygates.

And all will either be classed as affordable or include a percentage of affordable homes.

Here are the details.

1. Kincardine: 45 homes

Dunfermline-based James Methven has lodged a planning application for 37 affordable houses and eight flats.

If approved, they will be built on the eastern edge of Kincardine.

The plan includes four and five-bedroom family homes and two-bedroom terraced housing.

How affordable homes in Kincardine will look, if approved.
The Kincardine plan is one of five affordable housing proposals in Fife just now.  Image: Fife planning portal.

And they will be a mixture of one and two-stories high.

The developer says the houses will enjoy views over the Firth of Forth.

He says: “The proposal directly responds to local community and Fife Council demand.

“And if approved, it will provide much-needed affordable family housing.”

Mr Methven has recently completed a similar development at Fair Isle Road in Kirkcaldy.

2. Rosyth: 30 homes

Fife Council has teamed up with housing developer Lovell for a project near Admiralty Road in Rosyth.

The 30 homes will be built on a site next to land earmarked for a new Lidl store.

And proposals in a new planning application include parking, landscaping and gardens.

The aim is to be as energy-efficient as possible, with plans for air source heat pumps in all houses, double glazing and water-efficient shower heads.

And the development is designed to encouraged people to walk and cycle in a bid to cut car journeys.

The houses themselves will be of a simple, traditional design.

3. Windygates: Major development

Kirkcaldy-based David Christie Architects has lodged a proposal of application notice (PAN) for a residential development north of Leven Road, Windygates.

A PAN does not include details of the number of houses or the site’s layout.

However, it is planned for a large area of land behind Windygates bowling green and includes a school.

The proposed development site behind Windygates bowling green. Image: Fife planning portal.

At least 10% of homes in any new-build development must be affordable.

It is the second PAN for the site in just over two years.

The applicant is organising two public information events in the bowling club where it will reveal more details.

These will be on October 25 and November 22, from 3pm to 7pm.

4. Newport-on-Tay: 23 affordable flats

GMC Ventures Ltd wants to build 23 extra care flats overlooking the River Tay.

The development on Boat Brae will be built over three floors.

Plans include four accessible flats and 19 “amenity flats”, all with one or two bedrooms.

And there will be access to communal facilities.

The flats will replace two derelict buildings and a substation.

The developer says the homes will be within walking distance of local amenities and bus stops.

5. Dunfermline: 40 flats

Councillors approved plans for 40 affordable flats on Aberdour Road last week.

They will provide independent living for single people or families on a site next to Canmore Primary School.

How the Dunfermline affordable housing will look
How the Dunfermline flats will look. Image: Fife Council planning portal.

Classed as sheltered housing, the plans include a four-storey block with a residents’ lounge and cafe run by the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership.

Concerns were expressed about a lack of parking and garden ground.

However, a report to the west and central planning committee concluded: “The proposal is an attractive, modern development.

“And whilst large in size, it will complement the surrounding area.”

More from Fife

The Richmond Fellowship Scotland Limited HQ in Glasgow.
Fife carer warned after leaving service user alone for nine hours
Shamshad Adams
Court clerk from Fife abused job to fraudulently cut ex from $265k Florida house…
Banbeath Dental Practice in Leven
Leven dentist set to close amid national 'shortage of dentists'
Drugs bust Gallatown area, Kirkcaldy.
Two men charged after £1,500 drugs bust in Kirkcaldy
Aamer Anwar arrives at Sheku inquiry
Scottish justice system 'institutionally racist' family's lawyer tells Sheku Bayoh inquiry
M90 Junction 2.
Closures and diversions during M90 roadworks near Dunfermline
Celebrity hairdresser Sean Donaldson, who trained at Fife College in Kirkcaldy
Victoria Beckham's hairdresser says Fife College gave his career a head start
Crash blocks the A92 near to Ladybank in Fife.
A92 closed for more than three hours after crash near Ladybank
Caskieberran Drive
Hunt for Glenrothes hit-and-run driver after pedestrian left in hospital
How new flats in Boat Brae, Newport, could look. Image: Andrew Black Design/Fife Council
Celebrities at Dunhill Cup in Fife and Angus this year – how good at…

Conversation