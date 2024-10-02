5 affordable housing developments in the pipeline in Fife

Fife is in the midst of a housing emergency with a shortage of affordable homes and a record number of people in temporary housing.

However, Fife Council is ploughing £216 million pounds into delivering more houses across the region.

And five separate planning applications were either lodged or approved for communities last month.

The aim is to provide more houses in Newport, Dunfermline, Rosyth, Kincardine and Windygates.

And all will either be classed as affordable or include a percentage of affordable homes.

Here are the details.

1. Kincardine: 45 homes

Dunfermline-based James Methven has lodged a planning application for 37 affordable houses and eight flats.

If approved, they will be built on the eastern edge of Kincardine.

The plan includes four and five-bedroom family homes and two-bedroom terraced housing.

And they will be a mixture of one and two-stories high.

The developer says the houses will enjoy views over the Firth of Forth.

He says: “The proposal directly responds to local community and Fife Council demand.

“And if approved, it will provide much-needed affordable family housing.”

Mr Methven has recently completed a similar development at Fair Isle Road in Kirkcaldy.

2. Rosyth: 30 homes

Fife Council has teamed up with housing developer Lovell for a project near Admiralty Road in Rosyth.

The 30 homes will be built on a site next to land earmarked for a new Lidl store.

And proposals in a new planning application include parking, landscaping and gardens.

The aim is to be as energy-efficient as possible, with plans for air source heat pumps in all houses, double glazing and water-efficient shower heads.

And the development is designed to encouraged people to walk and cycle in a bid to cut car journeys.

The houses themselves will be of a simple, traditional design.

3. Windygates: Major development

Kirkcaldy-based David Christie Architects has lodged a proposal of application notice (PAN) for a residential development north of Leven Road, Windygates.

A PAN does not include details of the number of houses or the site’s layout.

However, it is planned for a large area of land behind Windygates bowling green and includes a school.

At least 10% of homes in any new-build development must be affordable.

It is the second PAN for the site in just over two years.

The applicant is organising two public information events in the bowling club where it will reveal more details.

These will be on October 25 and November 22, from 3pm to 7pm.

4. Newport-on-Tay: 23 affordable flats

GMC Ventures Ltd wants to build 23 extra care flats overlooking the River Tay.

The development on Boat Brae will be built over three floors.

Plans include four accessible flats and 19 “amenity flats”, all with one or two bedrooms.

And there will be access to communal facilities.

The flats will replace two derelict buildings and a substation.

The developer says the homes will be within walking distance of local amenities and bus stops.

5. Dunfermline: 40 flats

Councillors approved plans for 40 affordable flats on Aberdour Road last week.

They will provide independent living for single people or families on a site next to Canmore Primary School.

Classed as sheltered housing, the plans include a four-storey block with a residents’ lounge and cafe run by the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership.

Concerns were expressed about a lack of parking and garden ground.

However, a report to the west and central planning committee concluded: “The proposal is an attractive, modern development.

“And whilst large in size, it will complement the surrounding area.”