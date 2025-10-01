Dunhill Links celebrity tee-off times for Thursday as Tayside and Fife host A-listers

Hollywood star couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are among the big names in Tayside and Fife for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
The tournament gets under way on Thursday, with the action taking place at the Old Course, St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie every day until Sunday.
Previously known as the Dunhill Cup, it sees the world’s leading professional golfers team up with amateurs, including acting, music and sporting stars.
And a host of well-known faces have been announced.
Oscar-winner Douglas is joined by Groundhog Day and Scrooged star Bill Murray and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actress Kathryn Newton.
Tennis legend Andy Murray is making his debut, leading a list of sporting greats that also includes five-time Olympic rowing champion Sir Steve Redgrave and former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen.
Singers Ronan Keating, Tom Chaplin, from Keane, and Mike Rutherford from Genesis and Mike and the Mechanics are also among the line-up.
They will be joined on the fairways by four of Europe’s victorious Ryder Cup team: Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Bob MacIntyre.
Here’s where you can see some of the celebrities in action on Thursday.
Carnoustie
- Wayne Gretzky (Ice hockey icon) – 9am, 1st tee
- Matt Fitzpatrick (Ryder Cup hero) – 9.44am, 1st tee
- Michael Douglas (Hollywood legend) – 10.39, 1st tee
- Tommy Fleetwood (Ryder Cup hero) – 10.39, 1st tee
- Robert MacIntyre (Ryder Cup hero) – 10.50am, 1st tee
- Bill Murray (Hollywood legend) – 10.50am, 1st tee
- Andy Murray (Tennis ace) – 11.01am, 1st tee
- Tyrell Hatton (Ryder Cup hero) – 11.01am, 1st tee
- Catherine Zeta-Jones (Hollywood star), 10.28, 10th tee
- Mike Meldman (Discovery Land Company owner and George Clooney’s business partner) – 11.23am, 10th tee
St Andrews
- Michael Bloomberg (former New York mayor) – 9am, 1st tee
- Dermot Desmond (Billionaire, Celtic tycoon) – 9.11am, 1st tee
- Allan Lamb (England cricketer) – 9.33am, 1st tee
- Michael Vaughan (England cricketer) – 9.44am, 1st tee
- Kevin Pieterson (England cricketer) – 10.28am, 1st tee
- Tom Chaplin (Keane frontman) – 10.28am, 1st tee
- Ronan Keating (Singer, TV presenter) – 10.39am, 1st tee
- Matthew Goode (Dept Q and Downton Abbey star) – 10.39, 1st tee
- Mike Rutherford (Musician) – 10.50am, 1st tee
- Dave Farrell (Musician) – 10.50am, 1st tee
- Huey Lewis (Musician) – 11.01, 1st tee
- Steve Redgrave (Olympic rower) – 11.12am, 1st tee
- Peter Jones (Entrepreneur) – 11.12am, 1st tee
- AP McCoy (Horse racing legend) – 11.23am, 1st tee
- Piers Morgan (Journalist and broadcaster) – 11.23am, 1st tee
Kingsbarns
- Annabelle Bond (Socialite) – 9am, 1st tee
- Matthew Stillman (Film producer) – 9am, 10th tee
- Billy Getty (Member of the Getty oil dynasty) – 10.39, 10th tee
