Fife Police trace missing Kirkcaldy man ‘safe and well’ in Aviemore Barry Logan was reported missing on Thursday. By Ellidh Aitken October 3 2024, 1:25pm October 3 2024, 1:25pm Share Police trace missing Kirkcaldy man ‘safe and well’ in Aviemore Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5096437/barry-logan-missing-kirkcaldy/ Copy Link 0 comment Barry Logan has been found. Image: Police Scotland Police have traced a man missing from Kirkcaldy “safe and well”. Barry Logan, 50, was found in Aviemore. Police launched an appeal for help to trace him on Thursday afternoon. An update said: “Barry Logan, 50, has been traced safe and well in Aviemore. “Thank you for your assistance.”
Conversation