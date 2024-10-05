Police seal off woodland in Cardenden after ‘sudden death’ of man

Police have sealed off an area of woodland in Cardenden following the ‘sudden death’ of a man.

Officers were called to the wooded area close to Bowhll Swimming Pool at around 8.30am.

It followed reports of the death of a man close to a public path.

Three police vans along with a fire appliance were spotted parked at Bowhill Swimming Pool on Station Road.

An area of woodland adjacent to a football pitch was taped off by police with officers standing guard.

Several police officers and firefighters were seen entering the cordoned-off area in Cardenden.

One onlooker told The Courier he’d seen three police vans parked up to the rear of the leisure complex shortly before 10am.

He added: “An ambulance was here for a time but left then a fire engine arrived.

“I then saw a number of firefighters along with several police officers walking towards the football field and a public path that runs along the woodland.

“It was obvious it was something serious given the amount of police vehicles and other emergency services that arrived.”

Police treating man’s death as ‘unexplained’

Police said the death is being treated as ‘unexplained’.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 8.30am officers attended at Wallsgreen Road, Cardenden following the sudden death of a man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, but there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”