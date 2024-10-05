Police seal off woodland in Cardenden after ‘sudden death’ of man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Police seal off woodland in Cardenden after ‘sudden death’ of man

Emergency services descend on woodland spot close to Bowhill Swimming Pool.

By Neil Henderson
Police officer stands guard at the wooded spot in Cardenden.
Police officer stands guard at the wooded spot in Cardenden. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Police have sealed off an area of woodland in Cardenden following the ‘sudden death’ of a man.

Officers were called to the wooded area close to Bowhll Swimming Pool at around 8.30am.

It followed reports of the death of a man close to a public path.

Three police vans along with a fire appliance were spotted parked at Bowhill Swimming Pool on Station Road.

An area of woodland adjacent to a football pitch was taped off by police with officers standing guard.

Police and firefighters at the scene.
Police and firefighters at the scene in Cardenden. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
A fire appliance parked at Bowhill Swimming Pool.
A fire appliance parked up at Bowhill Swimming Pool. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
A number of police vans parked close to the woodland spot in Cardenden.
A number of police vans parked close to the woodland spot in Cardenden. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Several police officers and firefighters were seen entering the cordoned-off area in Cardenden.

One onlooker told The Courier he’d seen three police vans parked up to the rear of the leisure complex shortly before 10am.

He added: “An ambulance was here for a time but left then a fire engine arrived.

“I then saw a number of firefighters along with several police officers walking towards the football field and a public path that runs along the woodland.

“It was obvious it was something serious given the amount of police vehicles and other emergency services that arrived.”

Police treating man’s death as ‘unexplained’

Police said the death is being treated as ‘unexplained’.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 8.30am officers attended at Wallsgreen Road, Cardenden following the sudden death of a man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, but there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

 

 

 

 

More from Fife

Minibus crash near Blebocraigs
Man, 73, hospitalised after crash involving bus and car closes Fife road for over…
Riot police on March Crescent, Anstruther
Man, 25, arrested after riot police lock down Anstruther street
Ford Fiesta STs were a favourite of the car thieves in Fife.
How Fife detectives brought gangs behind 15-month 'car-theft epidemic' to justice
Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones with husband Michael Douglas. Image: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times for Friday as Tayside and Fife host A-listers
2
Anstruther man Billy Boyter and food critic Jay Rayner
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews hotel chef quits with parting shot at Masterchef star's scathing restaurant…
8
Piers Morgan and Angie Morris from Burrelton.
Perthshire woman lovestruck after meeting celebrity crush Piers Morgan in Fife
7
Tom Stoltman and Rick Shiels at Dumbarnie Links.
World's Strongest Man hits Fife fairways with YouTube golf star
Steven Fraser and Siobhan Hunter
Owners in court after staffy attacked dogs in Dunfermline
The partly finished Stewart Milne Homes site in Auchterarder. Image: Morag Lindsay/DC Thomson
Fife housebuilder acquires unfinished Stewart Milne site in Perthshire
Ant-Man and the Wasp star Kathryn Newton tees off at Carnoustie at the 2024 Dunhill Links Championship
25 pictures as Hollywood legends, music heroes and sports stars tee off at the…

Conversation