Gerbils ‘dumped on street’ in Kirkcaldy rescued as charity warns there could be more on loose

The three rodents were offered refuge at Mandys Furbabies Fife.

By Chloe Burrell
A Fife charity has rescued three gerbils after they were ‘dumped on the street’ in Kirkcaldy.

Mandys Furbabies Fife offered refuge to the rodents after seeing a post on a local Facebook group on Sunday.

The post claimed the trio were ‘tipped out of a tin’ by a man in Greenloanings, with the animals subsequently left “running scared in the rain”.

The incident was spotted by a father and son, who managed to catch them and hand them into the centre.

A post on the charity’s Facebook page warned that there could be more on the loose.

It said: “Thank you to everyone asking how the gerbils who were dumped earlier tonight are doing.

“They were spotted and rescued by Stephen and his son Daniel and featured on the Fife Jammers page.

“We offered rescue space and they kindly brought them in. They were damp and a bit confused but are extremely friendly and handleable.

“They were popped into an Alaska cage to dry off completely before being transferred into a Falco 100.

“They are absolutely gorgeous. Thanks again for all the tags and everyone who messaged us with the post link.

“I’ll update again once they’ve settled in and been named.

“They were dumped in Greenloanings and we can’t rule out there being more so please keep an eye out.”

Many have taken to social media to express their upset at the gerbils being dumped.

One person said: “Why would someone dump them?

“I am struggling to get my head round that.

“Poor babies. Glad they are safe now, well done for taking them in.”

Another said: “Wee souls! Hope there’s not anymore still out there and it’s just the three wee cuties.”

A third added: “Omg they are lovely. Can’t believe they were dumped.”

