Fife

Missing Fife girl, 12, traced 'safe and well'

Ava Bower was missing from Blairhall.

By Chloe Burrell

October 8 2024, 10:00am

A missing 12-year-old girl from Fife has been found.

Ava Bower went missing from Blairhall on Monday at around 6.15pm.

Police have confirmed she has been traced.

A spokesperson said: "We are pleased to confirm that Ava has now been traced safe and well.

"Thank you to all who shared our appeal."
