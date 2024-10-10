Man charged after armed police called to Dunfermline street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man charged after armed police called to Dunfermline street

The man will appear in court in connection with the incident.

By Kieran Webster
Police on Haig Crescent in Dunfermline.
Police on Haig Crescent in Dunfermline. Image: David Wardle

A man has been charged after armed police were called to a ‘disturbance’ on a Dunfermline street.

The 35-year-old will appear in court today following the incident on Haig Crescent just before 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Nobody was injured, with the exact nature of the “disturbance” unknown.

Police on Haig Crescent in Dunfermline.
Haig Crescent was cordoned off during the incident. Image: David Wardle

At least 10 police vehicles were at the scene and a cordon was put in place.

An eyewitness described seeing armed police on the scene.

He told The Courier: “There are cops everywhere and at least 11 on the street.

“I can see seven cars, six vans and some other unmarked cars.

“There are two armed officers and others kitted out in riot gear.”

Officers left the scene at around 6.30pm.

‘Cops everywhere’ during Dunfermline ‘disturbance’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a disturbance in the Haig Crescent area of Dunfermline.

“Officers were called to the area around 2.25pm on Wednesday.

“There are no reported injuries and there was no risk to the wider public.

“The man is expected to appear in court on Thursday.”

