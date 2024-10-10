Man charged after armed police called to Dunfermline street

A man has been charged after armed police were called to a ‘disturbance’ on a Dunfermline street.

The 35-year-old will appear in court today following the incident on Haig Crescent just before 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Nobody was injured, with the exact nature of the “disturbance” unknown.

At least 10 police vehicles were at the scene and a cordon was put in place.

An eyewitness described seeing armed police on the scene.

He told The Courier: “There are cops everywhere and at least 11 on the street.

“I can see seven cars, six vans and some other unmarked cars.

“There are two armed officers and others kitted out in riot gear.”

Officers left the scene at around 6.30pm.

‘Cops everywhere’ during Dunfermline ‘disturbance’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a disturbance in the Haig Crescent area of Dunfermline.

“Officers were called to the area around 2.25pm on Wednesday.

“There are no reported injuries and there was no risk to the wider public.

“The man is expected to appear in court on Thursday.”