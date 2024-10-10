Three arrests amid human trafficking and modern slavery probe in Kirkcaldy

Three people were arrested amid an “ongoing” human trafficking and modern slavery investigation in Kirkcaldy.

Officers visited a business in the Fife town on Thursday morning after receiving intelligence related to the ongoing probe.

An 18-year-old man was arrested for human trafficking and modern slavery offences.

He was released pending further inquiry.

A 52-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were also arrested in connection with immigration offences.

HMRC, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the Gangmasters and Labour Exploitation Authority (GLAA) and Justice and Care were also in attendance.

Detective Inspector Scott Wilson from Dumfries CID said: “Human trafficking and modern slavery are happening in our communities and this operation demonstrates our commitment to tackling this issue.

“We work closely with our partners to identify situations where this criminality is taking place and provide appropriate support to victims.

“However we cannot do this alone, and it is important that we increase awareness of the warning signs so that reporting can increase.

“If you suspect modern slavery is happening in your community it is vital that you report this and enable us to protect victims and take action against those responsible for this exploitation.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously.