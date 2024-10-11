Woman, 26, robbed by balaclava-clad men in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Woman, 26, robbed by balaclava-clad men in Kirkcaldy

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses.

By Andrew Robson
Bridge Street, Kirkcaldy. I
Bridge Street, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View

A 26-year-old woman was left “shaken” after she was robbed by two men wearing balaclavas in Kirkcaldy.

The woman was approached by two men on Bridge Street who grabbed at her bag and stole her phone.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the incident at 9.20pm on Wednesday.

Police appeal after woman robbed in Kirkcaldy

The first suspect is described as male, around 6ft tall, of slim build.

He was wearing a black zip-up hooded top, black tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a black balaclava and spoke with a local accent.

The second suspect is described as male, around 5ft 10in tall, and of slim build.

He was wearing a black zip-up hooded top, black balaclava, a black baseball cap, and black jog and white trainers.

Woman ‘shaken’ by Kirkcaldy robbery

Constable Jane Parker said: “The victim was not hurt but was left shaken by this incident.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anyone matching the suspects’ description either before or after the incident.

“I would ask anyone with dash cam or doorbell camera devices to check their footage as it could prove to be significant in our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police quoting reference 3603 of October 9 2024.

Alrearnatleivley information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers. 

Conversation