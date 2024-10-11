Woman, 26, robbed by balaclava-clad men in Kirkcaldy

A 26-year-old woman was left “shaken” after she was robbed by two men wearing balaclavas in Kirkcaldy.

The woman was approached by two men on Bridge Street who grabbed at her bag and stole her phone.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the incident at 9.20pm on Wednesday.

The first suspect is described as male, around 6ft tall, of slim build.

He was wearing a black zip-up hooded top, black tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a black balaclava and spoke with a local accent.

The second suspect is described as male, around 5ft 10in tall, and of slim build.

He was wearing a black zip-up hooded top, black balaclava, a black baseball cap, and black jog and white trainers.

Constable Jane Parker said: “The victim was not hurt but was left shaken by this incident.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anyone matching the suspects’ description either before or after the incident.

“I would ask anyone with dash cam or doorbell camera devices to check their footage as it could prove to be significant in our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police quoting reference 3603 of October 9 2024.

Alrearnatleivley information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers.