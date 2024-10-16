Fife artist compares objectors to ‘stalkers’ as hundreds condemn ‘fire and vermin hazard’ artwork

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife artist compares objectors to ‘stalkers’ as hundreds condemn ‘fire and vermin hazard’ artwork

Denis Carbonaro says his art installation has resulted in "a unique form of public stalking".

Fife art row
Mr Carbonaro's front garden. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

A Fife artist who refuses to remove a controversial art installation in his front garden has compared objectors to ‘stalkers’.

Denis Carbonaro has hit out after hundreds of people on social media condemned the artwork outside his home, which he refers to as Bark Park, on Strathbeg Drive in Dalgety Bay.

It’s the latest twist in a long-running saga, which recently has seen locals claim the ‘Dalgety Baycott’ artwork is making it hard to sell neighbouring homes.

Fife art row
Mr Carbonaro’s garden in 2020. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media

Hundreds of people have taken to social media to complain, while more than 1,000 people have signed a petition calling for Fife Council and Police Scotland to “put a halt to this so-called fly-tipping and classing it as art”.

One critic said: “It’s hilarious that the authorities are pandering to this. He’s not an artist or anything else.”

Another said: “It’s a shame for the neighbour who was trying to sell their home.

“What a mess and definitely not art. Walked past it at the weekend expecting him to come out and shout at us.

“Surely council can do something as a fire and vermin hazard.”

Another commented: “He’s been watching too much Turner Prizewinning ‘art’ – it isn’t art and neither is this in my opinion.

“A magnet for vermin and littering by others.”

Denis Carbonaro compares objection of artwork to stalking

Mr Carbonaro, also known as the Hippy Artist previously claimed: “The silent and peaceful ‘visual noise’ of this campaign cannot be labelled as antisocial behaviour, nor is it breaking any laws.”

Now, he has compared the public interest to stalking.

He told The Courier: “The Bark Park story is an ongoing study, and while it’s not yet fully complete, it reveals a unique form of public stalking that I’ve experienced here at Bark Park.

“Large numbers of uninvited visitors justify their intrusive behaviour through a series of false narratives.”

Denis Carbonaro has dubbed his home Bark Park and has displayed several sculptures over the years. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Carbonaro claims he has observed six traits from visitors which mirror classic stalking behaviour.

He says these include “the illusion of a reciprocal relationship”, adding: “Just like traditional stalkers, many visitors believe they have a right to return because they “might one day contribute,” ignoring the fact that they’ve never done so.”

He also claims to have observed “rationalising control”, describing this as: “Some visitors, like stalkers, convince themselves that they have the right to monitor and control the situation for my supposed benefit.”

Artist claims community feel entitled to ownership of his art

He says visitors “dismiss the negative effects of their presence, much like stalkers who downplay their actions” and have a “false sense of entitlement driven by community pride”.

He explains: “In the early years, Bark Park became a source of pride for the community, leading people to believe they had ownership over it.”

Mr Carbonaro also added that objectors are perceiving his unwillingness to remove he art as a challenge, and that “when boundaries are set, some visitors, like stalkers, see rejection as a challenge to overcome.”

Finally, he accused visitors to his art as “like stalkers” who “develop a distorted sense of reality, misinterpreting my creative work as an open invitation.”

What do you think of Mr Carbonaro’s ‘Dalgey Baycott’ art? Let us know in the comments.

