Man taken to hospital after attack in Kirkcaldy

A man was taken to hospital after being attacked in Kirkcaldy.

The 20-year-old was assaulted in Dunearn Crescent, in Templehall, at around 10pm on Tuesday.

The exact circumstances of the incident are unknown, but The Courier understands he was not stabbed.

His current condition is also not known.

Last night, eyewitnesses described seeing police heading to the scene.

One claimed: “About 10.15pm I saw a police van with blue lights heading that way.”

Another added: “Wondered what all the blue lights were for.”

Inquiries ongoing into Kirkcaldy attack

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10pm on Tuesday to a report of an assault in the Dunearn Crescent area of Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services attended and a 20-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”