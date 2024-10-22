Plans for St Andrews clifftop home approved at second attempt

A second attempt to build a modern home on a St Andrews clifftop has been approved.

Former bakery boss Martin Lightbody has been granted permission to build a three-storey, four-bedroom house at East Scores, overlooking the 12th century castle and cathedral.

It will replace the existing St Regulus Cottage, which will be demolished.

Mr Lightbody previously applied for planning permission for a luxury house with an underground swimming pool and rooftop solarium.

However, neighbours described it as an “architectural atrocity” and councillors rejected the bid as “overtly contemporary”.

The second, toned-down application is considered more appropriate for St Andrews conservation area.

Planned St Andrews home ‘respects character of street’

It was approved by planning officers under delegated powers, without going before a planning committee.

Fife Council case officer Scott McInroy said the house, to be finished in sandstone and roughcast harling, respects the character of the street.

And he added: “St Regulus Cottage has, over the past 40 years, been significantly altered and extended.

“And its form and use of materials have little architectural or historic merit.”

Mr McInroy described the development as a “respectful, modern design”.

Neighbour Chris Main has expressed concern about his quality of life during the construction period.

However, a planning condition limits construction hours to between 8am and 5pm, Monday to Friday, and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.