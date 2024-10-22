Plans for St Andrews clifftop home approved at second attempt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans for St Andrews clifftop home approved at second attempt

The three-storey home will overlook the town's castle and cathedral.

By Claire Warrender
St Regulus Cottage will be demolished. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Regulus Cottage will be demolished. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A second attempt to build a modern home on a St Andrews clifftop has been approved.

Former bakery boss Martin Lightbody has been granted permission to build a three-storey, four-bedroom house at East Scores, overlooking the 12th century castle and cathedral.

The clifftop home will enjoy views of St Andrews Castle and cathedral.
The clifftop home will enjoy views of St Andrews Castle and cathedral. Image: Fife planning portal.

It will replace the existing St Regulus Cottage, which will be demolished.

Mr Lightbody previously applied for planning permission for a luxury house with an underground swimming pool and rooftop solarium.

However, neighbours described it as an “architectural atrocity” and councillors rejected the bid as “overtly contemporary”.

The second, toned-down application is considered more appropriate for St Andrews conservation area.

Planned St Andrews home ‘respects character of street’

It was approved by planning officers under delegated powers, without going before a planning committee.

Fife Council case officer Scott McInroy said the house, to be finished in sandstone and roughcast harling, respects the character of the street.

And he added: “St Regulus Cottage has, over the past 40 years, been significantly altered and extended.

“And its form and use of materials have little architectural or historic merit.”

Mr McInroy described the development as a “respectful, modern design”.

Neighbour Chris Main has expressed concern about his quality of life during the construction period.

However, a planning condition limits construction hours to between 8am and 5pm, Monday to Friday, and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.

