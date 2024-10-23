Modern homes in grounds of St Andrews ‘castle’ approved following appeal

Developers have won an appeal for four modern houses in the grounds of a gothic-style former St Andrews hotel.

CAF Properties was refused planning permission to build the homes within a single building in the garden of Kinburn Hotel in May.

Councillors said the modern design did not fit in with surrounding buildings or St Andrews conservation area.

And they expressed concern over extra traffic exiting the site onto the busy Doubledykes Road.

However, a Scottish Government reporter has now overturned the north east planning committee decision.

Trevor Croft agreed the design is “unashamedly contemporary”.

But he ruled the “dramatic” building was appropriate to the area and would not detract from its character.

‘Grandeur of Kilburn Castle in St Andrews already lost’

The C-listed hotel, known locally as Kinburn Castle, closed in 1988 and was converted into two offices.

It includes a car park, which councillors described as having a “shocking access with shocking visibility” when leaving.

Mr Croft said the development meets the requirements of the development plan as it is within walking distance of St Andrews town centre.

And he said the materials, including sandstone are appropriate to the area.

The reporter also ruled the architectural features of the listed building would not be affected by the proposal.

And the new homes would be partially screened by trees.

“From my inspection, I find the obvious original grandeur of the front setting of the castle has been lost,” he added.

‘Nothing to justify planning refusal’

Mr Croft said adding another seven vehicles to the existing car park would not exacerbate road safety concerns.

And regarding fears for the conservation area, he concluded there are already a number of modern commercial properties near Kinburn Castle.

These include a telephone exchange next to St Andrews Museum.

“The character of the area comes from its buildings and variety of uses,” he said.

And he added: “There are no material considerations which would still justify refusing to grant planning permission.”