Person taken to hospital after incident in Kirkcaldy

A person has been taken to hospital after an incident in Kirkcaldy.

Emergency services were called to Overton Road shortly before 9pm on Tuesday.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and a patient was transferred to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Police Scotland confirmed officers were called to a “medical incident”.

‘Several’ emergency vehicles on Kirkcaldy street

One resident said he saw “several” emergency service vehicles on Overton Road.

He said: “I was out walking my dog along Dunnikier Way and when I turned onto Overton Road I saw several emergency vehicles, including several police vans and an ambulance.

“Moments later, the ambulance left with its blue lights flashing and was followed by at least one police car, maybe more.

“It was clear that something quite serious had taken place.”

Another resident said: “I heard sirens and looked outside and saw a number of police cars parked up.

“They sat there for approximately 30 minutes then left.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 8.52pm on Tuesday to attend an incident in Kirkcaldy.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one patient to Victoria Hospital.”