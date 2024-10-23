Person taken to hospital after incident in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Person taken to hospital after incident in Kirkcaldy

Emergency services were called to the scene on Tuesday night.

By Kieran Webster & Neil Henderson
Overton Road in Kirkcaldy.
Overton Road in Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A person has been taken to hospital after an incident in Kirkcaldy.

Emergency services were called to Overton Road shortly before 9pm on Tuesday.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and a patient was transferred to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Police Scotland confirmed officers were called to a “medical incident”.

‘Several’ emergency vehicles on Kirkcaldy street

One resident said he saw “several” emergency service vehicles on Overton Road.

He said: “I was out walking my dog along Dunnikier Way and when I turned onto Overton Road I saw several emergency vehicles, including several police vans and an ambulance.

“Moments later, the ambulance left with its blue lights flashing and was followed by at least one police car, maybe more.

“It was clear that something quite serious had taken place.”

Another resident said: “I heard sirens and looked outside and saw a number of police cars parked up.

“They sat there for approximately 30 minutes then left.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 8.52pm on Tuesday to attend an incident in Kirkcaldy.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one patient to Victoria Hospital.”

More from Fife

Jonathan Rhind
Rapist jailed for Fife and Perthshire attacks
Police were called to the Nethergate area of Kinghorn. Image: Google Street View
Man dies as police called to Fife Coastal Path in Kinghorn
Boguslaw Lach
Man who smashed up Dunfermline court with mallet also caught with knife
Leon Shepstone
Fife man's racist 999 rants in takeaway delivery driver row
Kinburn Castle, St Andrews.
Modern homes in grounds of St Andrews 'castle' approved following appeal
Fr Daniel Doherty
Priest groped sleeping victim repeatedly on train, Kirkcaldy court hears
The fire took place on the outskirts of Falkland. Image: Google Street View
Firefighters tackle farm machinery fire near Falkland
John Finlay
Man, 65, convicted of historical abuse in Fife
Kate and Sam Carter-Larg to appear on Saturday Kitchen
Owners of St Andrews' Cheesy Toast Shack to appear on BBC's Saturday Kitchen
4
Tweed Street in Dunfermline.
Man, 29, charged after 'incident involving axe' in Dunfermline

Conversation