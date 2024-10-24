Six sites for new Cupar recycling centre ruled out during 18-month search

Fife Council has been unable to find a site for a new Cupar recycling centre, despite 18 months of searching.

The centre has been opening just two days a week since March last year amid health and safety concerns.

And people still need to book a slot to use it.

The council committed to finding a new site but has effectively ruled out six potential locations.

Instead, it could open a reuse shop with a repair shop and tool library.

This would include some recycling facilities but would not be subject to the same environmental controls as a full recycling centre.

The idea was mooted at a meeting of north east Fife area committee on Wednesday.

Six sites ruled unsuitable for Cupar recycling centre

The Coal Road site closed suddenly on February 26 2023, after a health and safety report revealed several serious concerns.

These included pedestrians walking into the centre and cars queueing on the road outside.

The small size and shape of the site was also ruled problematic.

While it reopened in a reduced capacity the following month, some containers were removed and cars with trailers are no longer allowed access.

It is one of the few Fife recycling centres where people need to book.

And this has led to concerns Cupar residents receive a raw deal.

Council officers have ruled out extending into the Coal Road yards.

And sites at Cupar north, Prestonhall and Tarvit Green were also deemed unsuitable.

A sixth option at Cupar Muir is unlikely to be granted a licence due to potential flooding fears.

More information needed on reuse and repair shop option

SNP councillor Stefan Hoggan described the situation as unfair.

“We’re not in a good place,” he said.

“We can’t go to a recycling centre whenever we want like the rest of Fife can and that’s not fair.

“People are travelling all the way to Glenrothes, which must be putting a strain on the Glenrothes recycling centre.”

The reuse and repair shop option is one potential solution.

Liberal Democrat councillor Margaret Kennedy is a supporter but has asked for further details.

“We absolutely need to move to a recycle, reuse model,” she said.

“But if we’re going to be positively moving towards that we need to understand what it means.

“There also needs to be community engagement in its wider sense.”