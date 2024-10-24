Six sites for new Cupar recycling centre ruled out during 18-month search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Six sites for new Cupar recycling centre ruled out during 18-month search

Fife Council officers have mooted a recycle and reuse facility if no alternative site can be found.

By Claire Warrender
Cupar recycling centre is only open on Thursdays and Sundays.
Fife Council has been unable to find a site for a new Cupar recycling centre, despite 18 months of searching.

The centre has been opening just two days a week since March last year amid health and safety concerns.

And people still need to book a slot to use it.

Cupar recycling centre. Image: Google Maps.

The council committed to finding a new site but has effectively ruled out six potential locations.

Instead, it could open a reuse shop with a repair shop and tool library.

This would include some recycling facilities but would not be subject to the same environmental controls as a full recycling centre.

The idea was mooted at a meeting of north east Fife area committee on Wednesday.

Six sites ruled unsuitable for Cupar recycling centre

The Coal Road site closed suddenly on February 26 2023, after a health and safety report revealed several serious concerns.

These included pedestrians walking into the centre and cars queueing on the road outside.

The small size and shape of the site was also ruled problematic.

While it reopened in a reduced capacity the following month, some containers were removed and cars with trailers are no longer allowed access.

It is one of the few Fife recycling centres where people need to book.

And this has led to concerns Cupar residents receive a raw deal.

Council officers have ruled out extending into the Coal Road yards.

And sites at Cupar north, Prestonhall and Tarvit Green were also deemed unsuitable.

A sixth option at Cupar Muir is unlikely to be granted a licence due to potential flooding fears.

More information needed on reuse and repair shop option

SNP councillor Stefan Hoggan described the situation as unfair.

“We’re not in a good place,” he said.

“We can’t go to a recycling centre whenever we want like the rest of Fife can and that’s not fair.

“People are travelling all the way to Glenrothes, which must be putting a strain on the Glenrothes recycling centre.”

Cupar Councillor Margaret Kennedy supports the recycle, reuse model. Image: DC Thomson.

The reuse and repair shop option is one potential solution.

Liberal Democrat councillor Margaret Kennedy is a supporter but has asked for further details.

“We absolutely need to move to a recycle, reuse model,” she said.

“But if we’re going to be positively moving towards that we need to understand what it means.

“There also needs to be community engagement in its wider sense.”

Conversation