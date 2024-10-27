Youth clubs urge parents to be vigilant after man, 29, arrested for ‘approaching child’ at Dundee park

Parents are being warned to remain vigilant after a man was arrested by police for allegedly ‘approaching’ a child in a Dundee park.

Officers swooped on Fairmuir Park shortly before 11am on Saturday after concerns were raised.

A 29-year-old man was detained over the alleged incident which occurred close to a children’s football match taking place at the time.

The incident has prompted several local youth groups to issue warnings to parents.

Maryfield United posted a warning on its Facebook page after what it described has a “serious incident” during its match.

Warning issued to parents after Dundee park incident

The club said: “The police have asked us to put out a message asking parents and coaches to be vigilant when allowing children to go to the park alone and even just spectating.”

Fairmuir Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Maryfield United added that it hoped it had been an isolated incident.

The club added: “We hope this has been a one-off isolated incident and thank God that the child is safe.

“There may be absolutely no need to be on your guard and we don’t want to frighten anyone but for obvious reason, we would rather be safe than sorry.”

Police probe Dundee park ‘approach’

Police are now probing the alleged incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.45am on Saturday, we received a report of a man approaching a child at Fairmuir Park in Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 29-year-old man was arrested.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”