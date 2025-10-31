Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on: Full details of 2025 festive event

Dunfermline’s Christmas light switch-on is returning for 2025 – and we have all you need to know ahead of the event.

The festive celebration will be held in the city centre on Sunday November 16.

The event is set to offer a full-day programme of free, family-friendly activities.

Councillor James Calder, convener of the City of Dunfermline area committee, said: “Last year’s event brought real energy and excitement to the city centre and we’re building on that success with another fantastic day of free, family-friendly activities.

“It’s a great way to bring our community together, support local businesses and kick off the festive season in style.”

Who is performing at Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on 2025?

This year’s acts are yet to be announced.

The 2024 entertainment involved performances from electronic legends N-Trance and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on Santa Dash route

The Santa Dash will start at M&S on High Street at 2pm.

The race will then head down High Street towards the entrance to Pittencrieff Park.

Those taking part can choose to complete either the High Street dash or longer 5k run with three loops around the park, finishing back at the Glen Gates.

Registration on the day is at Malcolm Jack & Matheson on Walmer Drive.

The car park opens at noon, with a fun warm-up at 1:30pm.

Entries are open for the event with tickets available for £10 for adults and £5 for children under the age of 16.

Other events and attractions

As well as live entertainment, there will be a parade through the city centre at 12.30pm.

Community groups, schools, dance groups, bands and youth clubs are all encouraged to take part and should sign up in advance.

A full list of activities for the day is still to be announced.

Last year, there was an artisan market and a funfair at Pittencrieff Park.

The big lights switch-on is being held at 5pm at the Glen Gates.

Do you need a ticket for Dunfermline Christmas light switch-on?

The event is free to attend, but tickets are needed to enter the Santa Dash.