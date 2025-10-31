Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on: Full details of 2025 festive event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on: Full details of 2025 festive event

All you need to know including timings, entertainment and activities.

Dunfermline Christmas lights in 2022. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dunfermline Christmas lights in 2022. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

Dunfermline’s Christmas light switch-on is returning for 2025 – and we have all you need to know ahead of the event.

The festive celebration will be held in the city centre on Sunday November 16.

The event is set to offer a full-day programme of free, family-friendly activities.

Councillor James Calder, convener of the City of Dunfermline area committee, said: “Last year’s event brought real energy and excitement to the city centre and we’re building on that success with another fantastic day of free, family-friendly activities.

“It’s a great way to bring our community together, support local businesses and kick off the festive season in style.”

Who is performing at Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on 2025?

This year’s acts are yet to be announced.

The 2024 entertainment involved performances from electronic legends N-Trance and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on Santa Dash route

The Santa Dash in 2021. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The Santa Dash will start at M&S on High Street at 2pm.

The race will then head down High Street towards the entrance to Pittencrieff Park.

Those taking part can choose to complete either the High Street dash or longer 5k run with three loops around the park, finishing back at the Glen Gates.

Registration on the day is at Malcolm Jack & Matheson on Walmer Drive.

The car park opens at noon, with a fun warm-up at 1:30pm.

Entries are open for the event with tickets available for £10 for adults and £5 for children under the age of 16.

Other events and attractions

Provost of Fife, Jim Leishman, assisted by Jamie Tierney and dad Jamie turning on the lights in 2022. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

As well as live entertainment, there will be a parade through the city centre at 12.30pm.

Community groups, schools, dance groups, bands and youth clubs are all encouraged to take part and should sign up in advance.

A full list of activities for the day is still to be announced.

Last year, there was an artisan market and a funfair at Pittencrieff Park.

The big lights switch-on is being held at 5pm at the Glen Gates.

Do you need a ticket for Dunfermline Christmas light switch-on?

The event is free to attend, but tickets are needed to enter the Santa Dash.

More from Fife

Readers have been sending us pictures showing how they are celebrating Halloween .
Dundee, Perth and Fife kids show off creative Halloween costumes in spooky photo gallery
Aurora 'Dawn' de Vere. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Fife lorry driver makes gender discrimination claims at Dundee employment tribunal
Jayne McGhie, left, and Jamie Craig-Gentles of Wild Scottish Sauna
Community urged to take part in mass St Andrews sea dip to kick off…
Ruth Crighton and Rosie Gibson from Inverkeithing Community Garden.
EXCLUSIVE: Angry Fife customers reveal they've lost thousands after collapse of sheds firm
3
Charlotte Golledge at Greyfriars in Perth. Image: Charlotte Golledge.
Fife Outlander tour guide picks her most interesting graveyards in Perthshire, Stirling and the…
Levi Taylor. Image: Facebook
Serial sex attacker assaulted woman in Fife street 'with intent to rape'
The fireworks were seized in Rosyth. Image: DC Thomson
Man, 24, arrested after a tonne of fireworks worth £42k seized in Fife
Speed bumps will go in at Queen Margaret Fauld, Dunfermline
Dunfermline speed humps to go ahead despite 'terrible' consultation claims
Nigel Reynolds and a tractor in Freuchie
Plea for Freuchie HGV ban as lives made 'genuinely hell'
2
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Kirsten Adamson interview Picture shows; Kirsten Adamson and the Tanagers. on tour. Supplied by Image: Simon Lee Date; 05/10/2025
Kirsten Adamson on balancing gigging with school runs and embracing her Big Country legacy

Conversation