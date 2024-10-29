Tay Road Bridge traffic chaos due to fallen tree at Forgan roundabout

A fallen tree is causing issues for rush-hour motorists at Tay Road Bridge.

The uprooted tree is at the Forgan roundabout in Fife.

Traffic is affected in both directions at the bridge according to Traffic Scotland.

It warned on X at 5.19pm that bridge traffic is restricted in both directions due to a fallen tree.

The post added: “Traffic is heavy on the approach from the Tay Road Bridge this afternoon.”