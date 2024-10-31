VIDEO: St Andrews mum with mystery illness hosts Halloween ‘spooky walk’ to pay for new wheelchair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

VIDEO: St Andrews mum with mystery illness hosts Halloween ‘spooky walk’ to pay for new wheelchair

Visitors to Georgia Gatherum-Marshall's garden can help raise money.

By Ellidh Aitken

A St Andrews mum with a mystery illness is hosting a Halloween “spooky walk” in her garden to fundraise for a new wheelchair.

Georgia Gatherum-Marshall, 27, was left unable to stand after becoming unwell as a teenager.

The mum-of-two has multiple small diagnoses but doctors have never discovered why she first fell ill.

Due to brain damage and joint problems, she now relies on a wheelchair to get around.

But she now needs to raise cash for a new one as her current chair is no longer suitable.

St Andrews mum says electric wheelchair ‘gives me my independence’

Georgia told The Courier: “My current wheelchair is nine years old and struggling to last.

“Things are breaking on it and we have already put a bit of money into it.

“Because I have epilepsy, the NHS won’t fund a new one for me.

“The criteria is that you have to be a year seizure-free before they will give you a powerchair that I would be able to use outside of the house.

“I have been told by wheelchair services that they can provide a chair for indoor use only but they would cut the speed limit to 2mph.

Georgia says her wheelchair gives her ‘independence’. Image: Supplied

“I was told if I was caught using it outside it would be taken from me, which is just ridiculous as my wheelchair gives me my independence.

“I have been poorly since I was 13 and lost my mobility when I was 16 as, due to needing surgery and being bedbound, they found I had brain damage.

“Originally it was gastro issues and then when I was 14 I had surgery for a stoma, then needed help to be fed and needed the chair.

“They don’t know what caused it, I have got lots of little diagnoses but they have never been able to put it together.”

Halloween walk to raise money for St Andrews mum’s wheelchair

Georgia says having a reliable wheelchair is essential for looking after her two children – six-year-old Lilli and three-year-old Archi.

Her family fundraised to buy her current wheelchair in 2015 and alongside her husband, James, she is now hoping to raise the £8,000 she needs for a replacement.

James, 32, has created a “spooky walk” in their garden at 19 Findlay Douglas Court to help.

It includes a Halloween-themed “walkthrough” using their garden ramp, which has been lined with skeletons and other decorations.

The couple will host visitors on Halloween, as well as November 1 and 2.

Georgia and James have transformed their garden. Image: Supplied
Georgia and James with kids Lilli and Archi. Image: Georgia Gatherum-Marshall/Facebook

This will include an early-evening “family-friendly” session between 6.30pm and 7.30pm and a later “scarier” event with dressed-up actors from 7.30pm until 9.30pm.

Donations towards Georgia’s new chair will be taken during the events.

Georgia added: “We have done it all ourselves – James decorated the garden and I have made up around 400 goodie bags.

“We wanted to level up the later event with actors so we have James and a few family friends dressing up.

“Anyone is free to turn up and we are planning to take people around the walk in batches.”

More from Fife

Police outside Wellwood recycling centre, Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Man, 66, dies after being found injured at Dunfermline landfill site
Lucian McIvor
Tayport stalker 'Cupid' plagued ex-partner for six months, years after break-up
Uncertainty surrounds £5m of cultural projects planned for Dunfermline under levelling-up
Outrage as £5m pledged for Dunfermline amphitheatre and other cultural spaces hangs in the…
Chancellor Rachel Reeves leaves 11 Downing Street with her ministerial red box before delivering her first Budget. Image: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire
Uncertainty over levelling up cash for Perth and Dunfermline after Budget
Building fire Leven
Boy, 12, charged in connection with fire in Leven
An image of Kenneth Jones released at the time of his disappearance.
EXCLUSIVE: New police probe into disappearance of Fife teenager 26 years ago
ATM withdrawal
Fife carer stole hundreds from vulnerable woman's account
Halloween Weather Forecast Tayside Fife Stirling
Tayside, Fife and Stirling Halloween weather forecast as region set for mild but blustery…
Building fire Leven
Firefighters tackle building blaze in Leven
3
Tay Road Bridge at night.
Tay Road Bridge traffic chaos due to fallen tree at Forgan roundabout

Conversation