VIDEO: Dramatic moment Fife radio DJ ‘arrested’ live on air

This is the moment a Fife radio DJ was ‘arrested’ by police – while live on air.

Kingdom FM presenter Vanessa Motion was put in handcuffs and taken away in a police car while doing her breakfast show on Friday.

A video shows the moment two uniformed officers walked into the Kirkcaldy studio and led Vanessa away, while co-presenter Dave Connor expressed his shock to listeners.

She was then seen being driven away in the back of the police car.

Several worried listeners then messaged the station to ask what had happened and pass on their support to Dave.

‘Genuine concern’ from Kingdom FM listeners as DJ ‘arrested’

But the station later revealed it was all a prank – with Vanessa taking part in a charity Jail or Bail fundraiser for Maggie’s.

However, the stunt caught out several listeners who believed it was real – and even some of Vanessa’s family members.

Kingdom FM programme controller Dave says the police officers who took part were real.

He said: “It’s been really amazing to see the reaction from listeners.

“They went from genuine concern when she was cuffed and led away live on air as some of them fell for it, to showing brilliant support for Maggie’s – which does so much for cancer support in Fife.

“We asked the police if they would take part and they happily said yes.”

Several people on Facebook also fell for the video, though others clocked it was a prank straight away.

Jail or Bail saw police ‘apprehended’ six people across Kirkcaldy who had to try and raise £1,000 to get released.

Vanessa was let go after hitting her target but is continuing to raise money.

She admitted the spoof arrest had made her feel like a “real criminal”.

‘My sister believed it was real’

She said: “I was in on the gag but the officers were brilliant and arrested me as if they were doing so for real.

“It was very unnerving to be placed in handcuffs and led away.

“I really did feel like a criminal.

“But it’s all been for a very worthy cause.

“I lost my mum, Susanne, to cancer in 2010 and Maggie’s was, and continues to be, a great help to me personally so I support them as much as I can.”

However, Vanessa now has some explaining to do to family members who thought the arrest was legitimate.

She added: “I hadn’t told my sister or my dad about the stunt and my sister just happened to be listening to the show hearing about me being led away.

“She was messaging me while I was in the police car believing it was for real and asking what I’d been arrested for.”