VIDEO: Dramatic moment Fife radio DJ ‘arrested’ live on air

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

VIDEO: Dramatic moment Fife radio DJ ‘arrested’ live on air

Kingdom FM presenter Vanessa Motion was handcuffed and taken away in a police car.

By Neil Henderson

This is the moment a Fife radio DJ was ‘arrested’ by police – while live on air.

Kingdom FM presenter Vanessa Motion was put in handcuffs and taken away in a police car while doing her breakfast show on Friday.

A video shows the moment two uniformed officers walked into the Kirkcaldy studio and led Vanessa away, while co-presenter Dave Connor expressed his shock to listeners.

She was then seen being driven away in the back of the police car.

Several worried listeners then messaged the station to ask what had happened and pass on their support to Dave.

‘Genuine concern’ from Kingdom FM listeners as DJ ‘arrested’

But the station later revealed it was all a prank – with Vanessa taking part in a charity Jail or Bail fundraiser for Maggie’s.

However, the stunt caught out several listeners who believed it was real – and even some of Vanessa’s family members.

Kingdom FM programme controller Dave says the police officers who took part were real.

He said: “It’s been really amazing to see the reaction from listeners.

Kingdom FM presenters Vanessa Motion and Dave Connor with police officers during the 'arrest' live on-air.
Vanessa feels the long arm of the law as Dave looks on. Image: Vanessa Motion

“They went from genuine concern when she was cuffed and led away live on air as some of them fell for it, to showing brilliant support for Maggie’s – which does so much for cancer support in Fife.

“We asked the police if they would take part and they happily said yes.”

Several people on Facebook also fell for the video, though others clocked it was a prank straight away.

Kingdom FM presenter Vanessa Motion in costume for her Jail or Bail fundraiser.
The radio presenter in her Jail or Bail fundraiser. Image: Vanessa Motion

Jail or Bail saw police ‘apprehended’ six people across Kirkcaldy who had to try and raise £1,000 to get released.

Vanessa was let go after hitting her target but is continuing to raise money.

She admitted the spoof arrest had made her feel like a “real criminal”.

‘My sister believed it was real’

She said: “I was in on the gag but the officers were brilliant and arrested me as if they were doing so for real.

“It was very unnerving to be placed in handcuffs and led away.

“I really did feel like a criminal.

“But it’s all been for a very worthy cause.

“I lost my mum, Susanne, to cancer in 2010 and Maggie’s was, and continues to be, a great help to me personally so I support them as much as I can.”

Vanessa Motion with police officers Angela and Matt.
Vanessa with police officers Angela and Matt. Image: Vanessa Motion

However, Vanessa now has some explaining to do to family members who thought the arrest was legitimate.

She added: “I hadn’t told my sister or my dad about the stunt and my sister just happened to be listening to the show hearing about me being led away.

“She was messaging me while I was in the police car believing it was for real and asking what I’d been arrested for.”

More from Fife

To go with story by Megan Avolio. Buckhaven Bonfire Night Picture shows; Buckhaven Bonfire Night. Buckhaven. Supplied by David Wardle Date; 05/11/2023
Free shuttle buses announced to help last ever Buckhaven bonfire go with a bang
Lennon McAlpine
Jail for Fife Buckfast thief who attacked shop workers and fractured stranger's skull
Maryanne Jones with an e-fit showing how son Kenneth may have aged. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Kenneth Jones: Timeline in Fife teenager's disappearance as police launch new probe
David McIlroy's German shorthaired pointer Hugo was attacked by an out-of-control pack in Kinross on October 20. Image: Kenny Smith.
Bring back dog licences, say Kinross and Fife owners whose pets were viciously attacked
6
Councillor Colin Davidson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Call to revoke free bus passes from youths 'terrorising' Leven
4
Myra Philp was a Fife victim of the Post Office scandal
Perthshire and Fife postmasters say fight is not over despite £1.8bn Horizon compensation announcement
2
A firefighter outside the burnt-out flat at Abbotsford Court. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Evacuated Glenrothes resident has 'no idea' when they will return after flat goes up…
Police outside Wellwood recycling centre, Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Man, 66, dies after being found injured at Dunfermline landfill site
Georgia Gatherum-Marshall with husband James and kids Lilli and Archi. Image: Georgia Gatherum-Marshall/Facebook
VIDEO: St Andrews mum with mystery illness hosts Halloween 'spooky walk' to pay for…
Lucian McIvor
Tayport stalker 'Cupid' plagued ex-partner for six months, years after break-up

Conversation