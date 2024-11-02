19 best pictures as spectacular Cupar fireworks display goes with a bang

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

19 best pictures as spectacular Cupar fireworks display goes with a bang

Families braved the rain to watch the light show at Cupar golf club on Friday night.

Skye Lilburne, Cameron Wilson, Laura Wilson and Lilla Attenborough, have fun at Cupar fireworks display on Friday.
Skye Lilburne, Cameron Wilson, Laura Wilson and Lilla Attenborough, have fun at Cupar fireworks display on Friday. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

Rain failed to dampen the spirits of families who gathered for Cupar fireworks display on Friday.

Young and old watched in awe as colourful lights exploded over the night sky.

The annual display at Cupar golf club is always popular.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was among the crowd to capture some of the best moments.

Cupar fireworks in the rain
Huddled under an umbrella waiting for Cupar fireworks to begin. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson
Rowan and Evan Cunningham enjoy Cupar fireworks
Rowan (6) and Evan (9) Cunningham enjoying the event. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson
Fireworks light up Cupar golf course while families watch. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson
Cousins Alasdair, 9, Saoirse, 10 and Aoife, 8, Crawford having fun. Image: Kim Cessford  DC Thomson
Everyone enjoyed a spectacular display. Image: Kim Cessford  DC Thomson
Keeping warm on a damp night at Cupar golf club. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Layla, 7, and Ava, 10, Taylor loved the Cupar fireworks display. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson
Fireworks of all different colours were on display. in Cupar
Fireworks of all different colours were on display. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson
Six-year-old Struan Cruickshank was dressed for the weather. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson
Alan Hendry and Lynsey Maxwell of Howe of Fife Rugby Club had fun
Alan Hendry and Lynsey Maxwell of Howe of Fife Rugby Club had fun. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson
Making her own light display at Cupar fireworks.
Making her own light display at Cupar fireworks. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson
People of all ages enjoyed the fireworks in Cupar on Friday
People of all ages enjoyed the fireworks in Cupar on Friday. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson
The crowd was awed by the beautiful colours on display at Cupar fireworks
The crowd was awed by the beautiful colours on display. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Cousins, nine-year-old Alasdair and Saoirse, 10, Crawford having fun. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson
Four-year-old Thomas Kyle enjoying the fireworks event at Cupar Golf Club. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson
Family fun. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson
Enjoying the display. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Jakob, 4, and Aria, 7, Ford had fun. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson

More from Fife

Joss outside her new Hat Studio. Image: Zoe Barrie
Former lawyer says her new Cupar hat store is a 'sweet shop for adults'
David Bilson
Driver smashed BMW into Ladybank house then dragged police officer onto road
Kingdom FM DJ Vanessa Motion being led away by police. Image: Kingdom FM/Facebook
VIDEO: Dramatic moment Fife radio DJ 'arrested' live on air
3
To go with story by Megan Avolio. Buckhaven Bonfire Night Picture shows; Buckhaven Bonfire Night. Buckhaven. Supplied by David Wardle Date; 05/11/2023
Free shuttle buses announced to help last ever Buckhaven bonfire go with a bang
Lennon McAlpine
Jail for Fife Buckfast thief who attacked shop workers and fractured stranger's skull
Maryanne Jones with an e-fit showing how son Kenneth may have aged. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Kenneth Jones: Timeline in Fife teenager's disappearance as police launch new probe
David McIlroy's German shorthaired pointer Hugo was attacked by an out-of-control pack in Kinross on October 20. Image: Kenny Smith.
Bring back dog licences, say Kinross and Fife owners whose pets were viciously attacked
8
Councillor Colin Davidson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Call to revoke free bus passes from youths 'terrorising' Leven
10
Myra Philp was a Fife victim of the Post Office scandal
Perthshire and Fife postmasters say fight is not over despite £1.8bn Horizon compensation announcement
2
A firefighter outside the burnt-out flat at Abbotsford Court. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Evacuated Glenrothes resident has 'no idea' when they will return after flat goes up…

Conversation