Fife 19 best pictures as spectacular Cupar fireworks display goes with a bang Families braved the rain to watch the light show at Cupar golf club on Friday night. Skye Lilburne, Cameron Wilson, Laura Wilson and Lilla Attenborough, have fun at Cupar fireworks display on Friday. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson By Claire Warrender November 2 2024, 11:12am Rain failed to dampen the spirits of families who gathered for Cupar fireworks display on Friday. Young and old watched in awe as colourful lights exploded over the night sky. The annual display at Cupar golf club is always popular. Our photographer Kim Cessford was among the crowd to capture some of the best moments. Huddled under an umbrella waiting for Cupar fireworks to begin. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson Rowan (6) and Evan (9) Cunningham enjoying the event. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson Fireworks light up Cupar golf course while families watch. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson Cousins Alasdair, 9, Saoirse, 10 and Aoife, 8, Crawford having fun. Image: Kim Cessford DC Thomson Everyone enjoyed a spectacular display. Image: Kim Cessford DC Thomson Keeping warm on a damp night at Cupar golf club. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Layla, 7, and Ava, 10, Taylor loved the Cupar fireworks display. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson Fireworks of all different colours were on display. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson Six-year-old Struan Cruickshank was dressed for the weather. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson Alan Hendry and Lynsey Maxwell of Howe of Fife Rugby Club had fun. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson Making her own light display at Cupar fireworks. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson People of all ages enjoyed the fireworks in Cupar on Friday. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson The crowd was awed by the beautiful colours on display. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Cousins, nine-year-old Alasdair and Saoirse, 10, Crawford having fun. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson Four-year-old Thomas Kyle enjoying the fireworks event at Cupar Golf Club. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson Family fun. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson Enjoying the display. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Jakob, 4, and Aria, 7, Ford had fun. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson
