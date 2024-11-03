23 great pictures as crowds enjoy Buckhaven fireworks and funfair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

23 great pictures as crowds enjoy Buckhaven fireworks and funfair

Thousands of people flocked to the Fife coast to take part in the fun.

Youngsters enjoyed all the fun of the fair at Buckhaven fireworks display on Saturday
Youngsters enjoyed all the fun of the fair at Buckhaven fireworks display on Saturday. Image: David Wardle
By Claire Warrender

Thousands of people flocked to Buckhaven on Saturday night for a spectacular fireworks display.

Organisers, Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council, have said this is the last time they will hold the event.

And they ensured their final effort was spectacular.

A huge bonfire accompanied the display and families enjoyed a number of funfair rides and stalls set up nearby.

Photographer David Wardle was at Buckhaven fireworks to capture some of the fun.

Buckhaven fireworks
Keeping an eye on proceedings, Image: David Wardle
ENJOYING THE lADYBIRDS AT bUCKHAVEN FIREWORKS
Enjoying the ladybirds at Buckhaven fireworks on Saturday. Image: David Wardle
The Buckhaven fireworks display gets the thumbs up from these two lads
The Buckhaven fireworks display gets the thumbs up from these two lads. Image: David Wardle
Buckhaven fireworks go with a bang. Image: David Wardle
Big smiles as youngsters enjoy the funfair. Image: David Wardle
The Buckhaven fireworks event was enjoyed by all ages.
The Buckhaven fireworks event was enjoyed by all ages, as the pictures show. Image: David Wardle
Warming up beside the bonfire. Image: David Wardle.
Buckhaven foreshore was busy with families. Image: David Wardle
More ladybird fun at the fair. Image: David Wardle
The bonfire was huge but safety was key. Image: David Wardle
Happy in the teacups. Image: David Wardle
Posing for a picture during the Buckhaven fireworks display. Image: David Wardle
The colours of fairground rides added to the atmosphere. Image: David Wardle
This happy pair enjoyed the ride. Image: David Wardle
Lots of smiles. Image: David Wardle
Sparkler fun at the fireworks in Buckhaven.
Sparkler fun at the fireworks in Buckhaven as crowds pose for pictures. Image: David Wardle
Having a blast at the Buckhaven fireworks display.
Having a blast at the Buckhaven fireworks display. Image: David Wardle
All wrapped up and cosy. Image: David Wardle
A look of wonder as the fireworks get under way. Image: David Wardle
It was a great night. Image: David Wardle
Posing for the camera. Image: David Wardle
Light sabers to go with the fireworks. Image: David Wardle

Conversation