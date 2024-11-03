23 great pictures as crowds enjoy Buckhaven fireworks and funfair

Thousands of people flocked to Buckhaven on Saturday night for a spectacular fireworks display.

Organisers, Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council, have said this is the last time they will hold the event.

And they ensured their final effort was spectacular.

A huge bonfire accompanied the display and families enjoyed a number of funfair rides and stalls set up nearby.

Photographer David Wardle was at Buckhaven fireworks to capture some of the fun.