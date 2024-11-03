Fife 23 great pictures as crowds enjoy Buckhaven fireworks and funfair Thousands of people flocked to the Fife coast to take part in the fun. Youngsters enjoyed all the fun of the fair at Buckhaven fireworks display on Saturday. Image: David Wardle By Claire Warrender November 3 2024, 10:49am November 3 2024, 10:49am Share 23 great pictures as crowds enjoy Buckhaven fireworks and funfair Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5117212/buckhaven-fireworks-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment Thousands of people flocked to Buckhaven on Saturday night for a spectacular fireworks display. Organisers, Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council, have said this is the last time they will hold the event. And they ensured their final effort was spectacular. A huge bonfire accompanied the display and families enjoyed a number of funfair rides and stalls set up nearby. Photographer David Wardle was at Buckhaven fireworks to capture some of the fun. Keeping an eye on proceedings, Image: David Wardle Enjoying the ladybirds at Buckhaven fireworks on Saturday. Image: David Wardle The Buckhaven fireworks display gets the thumbs up from these two lads. Image: David Wardle Buckhaven fireworks go with a bang. Image: David Wardle Big smiles as youngsters enjoy the funfair. Image: David Wardle The Buckhaven fireworks event was enjoyed by all ages, as the pictures show. Image: David Wardle Warming up beside the bonfire. Image: David Wardle. Buckhaven foreshore was busy with families. Image: David Wardle More ladybird fun at the fair. Image: David Wardle The bonfire was huge but safety was key. Image: David Wardle Happy in the teacups. Image: David Wardle Posing for a picture during the Buckhaven fireworks display. Image: David Wardle The colours of fairground rides added to the atmosphere. Image: David Wardle This happy pair enjoyed the ride. Image: David Wardle Lots of smiles. Image: David Wardle Sparkler fun at the fireworks in Buckhaven as crowds pose for pictures. Image: David Wardle Having a blast at the Buckhaven fireworks display. Image: David Wardle All wrapped up and cosy. Image: David Wardle A look of wonder as the fireworks get under way. Image: David Wardle It was a great night. Image: David Wardle Posing for the camera. Image: David Wardle Light sabers to go with the fireworks. Image: David Wardle
Conversation