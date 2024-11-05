Former Fife miners launch coal mining tartan amid bid for memorial to those killed in colliery disaster

Three former Fife miners have launched a new coal mining tartan amid the drive for a memorial to those killed in the Seafield Colliery Disaster.

Pat Egan, Iain Chalmers and Tom Adams describe the fabric as a symbolic tribute to coal mining’s rich history and enduring legacy.

And its sale will also raise funds for a long overdue tribute to the five men who died in the 1973 tragedy.

James Comrie, Angus Guthrie, Robert Henderson, James Holmes and Thomas Kilpatrick were trapped underground when the roof of the Kirkcaldy pit collapsed during their shift.

Two of Mr Kilpatrick’s three daughters and a granddaughter were among those who attended the tartan’s official launch in Glenrothes on Monday.

And, as they pledged support for the memorial, they relived the moment they discovered their dad was one of those killed.

‘These men deserve a proper memorial’

Sandra Wilson was just nine at the time of the Seafield disaster.

“I remember us all being up in bed and the door going,” she said.

“We looked out and saw the NCB (National Coal Board) van and we knew something wasn’t right.

“When we went downstairs, my mum was in the kitchen. She just sat down and cried.”

Sandra’s sister Karen Delorey, who was 11, added: “It was a horrible day.

“And it was another month before they recovered his body.

“He feared a disaster. One of his friends was killed at the Michael (a horrific fire at the East Wemyss pit killed nine men in 1967) and he always said if anything happens, please get my body out.”

Meanwhile, Linda Aitken went to school the next day not knowing if her dad Willie was alive or dead.

“News of the disaster was on the radio in the morning and we had to wait until evening to find out he was ok,” she said.

“He sat in his chair for a full two days afterwards. He didn’t speak and he didn’t eat.

“These men deserve a proper memorial after all this time.”

How to buy coal mining tartan scarves and ties

The three women love the new tartan, which has already been used to make ties and lambswool scarves.

Made by leading tartan manufacturer Lochcarron of Scotland, it comprises black to symbolise coal, white for miners’ lamps, red for the blood of those killed and blue for the scars left after an underground incident.

Pat, Iain and Tom predict interest from former miners and their descendants across the world.

And they hope the design will eventually be picked up by kiltmakers.

Plans for the Seafield memorial are still at an early stage.

However, it will likely be in the style of a black diamond and feature the names of those killed.

And they hope to unveil it in May 2026.

A website to allow people to buy the scarves and ties is still being set up.

In the meantime, anyone interested in a purchase can message the Seafield Colliery Memorial Facebook page for details.