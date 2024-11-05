Former Fife miners launch coal mining tartan amid bid for memorial to those killed in colliery disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Fife miners launch coal mining tartan amid bid for memorial to those killed in colliery disaster

Families of those killed in the Seafield disaster attended the Glenrothes launch and relived their memories of the fateful evening.

By Claire Warrender
Thomas Kilpatrick's daughters Karen, second left, and Sandra fourth left, with other members of the Seafield Colliery Disaster Memorial Trust. Image: Claire Warrender/DC Thomson.
Thomas Kilpatrick's daughters Karen, second left, and Sandra fourth left, with other members of the Seafield Colliery Disaster Memorial Trust. Image: Claire Warrender/DC Thomson.

Three former Fife miners have launched a new coal mining tartan amid the drive for a memorial to those killed in the Seafield Colliery Disaster.

Pat Egan, Iain Chalmers and Tom Adams describe the fabric as a symbolic tribute to coal mining’s rich history and enduring legacy.

Pat Egan, Iain Chalmers and Tom Adams with items made in the coal mining tartan
Pat Egan, Iain Chalmers and Tom Adams with items made in the coal mining tartan, Image: Claire Warrender/DC Thomson.

And its sale will also raise funds for a long overdue tribute to the five men who died in the 1973 tragedy.

James Comrie, Angus Guthrie, Robert Henderson, James Holmes and Thomas Kilpatrick were trapped underground when the roof of the Kirkcaldy pit collapsed during their shift.

Nicola Delorey-Smith, granddaughter of Thomas Kilpatrick, models a scarf in the new coal mining tartan.
Nicola Delorey-Smith, granddaughter of Thomas Kilpatrick, models a scarf in the new coal mining tartan. Image: Claire Warrender/DC Thomson

Two of Mr Kilpatrick’s three daughters and a granddaughter were among those who attended the tartan’s official launch in Glenrothes on Monday.

And, as they pledged support for the memorial, they relived the moment they discovered their dad was one of those killed.

‘These men deserve a proper memorial’

Sandra Wilson was just nine at the time of the Seafield disaster.

“I remember us all being up in bed and the door going,” she said.

“We looked out and saw the NCB (National Coal Board) van and we knew something wasn’t right.

“When we went downstairs, my mum was in the kitchen. She just sat down and cried.”

Pictures of three of the men who lost their lives, including Tam Kilpatrick.

Sandra’s sister Karen Delorey, who was 11, added: “It was a horrible day.

“And it was another month before they recovered his body.

“He feared a disaster. One of his friends was killed at the Michael (a horrific fire at the East Wemyss pit killed nine men in 1967) and he always said if anything happens, please get my body out.”

Meanwhile, Linda Aitken went to school the next day not knowing if her dad Willie was alive or dead.

Linda Aitken, from Kinglassie, admires the new coal mining tartan
Linda Aitken, from Kinglassie, admires the new coal mining tartan. Image: Claire Warrender/DC Thomson.

“News of the disaster was on the radio in the morning and we had to wait until evening to find out he was ok,” she said.

“He sat in his chair for a full two days afterwards. He didn’t speak and he didn’t eat.

“These men deserve a proper memorial after all this time.”

How to buy coal mining tartan scarves and ties

The three women love the new tartan, which has already been used to make ties and lambswool scarves.

Made by leading tartan manufacturer Lochcarron of Scotland, it comprises black to symbolise coal, white for miners’ lamps, red for the blood of those killed and blue for the scars left after an underground incident.

Scarves and ties in the new coal mining tartan
The scarves and ties cost £25 each. Image: Claire Warrender/DC Thomson

Pat, Iain and Tom predict interest from former miners and their descendants across the world.

And they hope the design will eventually be picked up by kiltmakers.

Plans for the Seafield memorial are still at an early stage.

However, it will likely be in the style of a black diamond and feature the names of those killed.

And they hope to unveil it in May 2026.

A website to allow people to buy the scarves and ties is still being set up.

In the meantime, anyone interested in a purchase can message the Seafield Colliery Memorial Facebook page for details.

