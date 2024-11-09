Fife dad, 30, awaits cancer verdict after being awake during 6-hour brain surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife dad, 30, awaits cancer verdict after being awake during 6-hour brain surgery

Liam Vincent-Kilbride, whose tumour was spotted after five years of pain, had been told he could die on the operating table.

Liam Vincent-Kilbride brain surgery
Liam at home less than a week after surgery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

A young Fife dad has an anxious few days ahead as he waits to find out if the brain tumour he had removed at Ninewells Hospital is malignant.

Liam Vincent-Kilbride, 30, who lives in Balmullo, underwent six hours of awake surgery on October 30 to remove the tumour.

Doctors warned him in advance he could die on the operating table.

The former physical trainer, singer and actor won’t know the results of a biopsy on the tumour until November 12.

Fife dad Liam ‘in limbo until I get the results’

Liam and his wife Sheona have children Indiana, 2, and Daisy 5.

“No matter what I am told I will deal with it,” Liam told The Courier.

“I have no idea what the results are going to show – I could be cancer-free, I could have cancer and I could even be given a terminal diagnosis.

“I am in limbo until I get the results.

“I may need chemotherapy or radiotherapy but I will just have to wait and see.

Liam Vincent-Kilbride and his wife Shona.
Liam and wife Sheona. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I have been warned I might never walk again – well I will get a wheelchair.

“I may lose my voice and never sing again – so I can teach.

“Right now, having had the tumour removed I feel so much better already and I have got my passion for life back.

“I feel like Liam again and that is a very good thing.”

Doctors thought Balmullo man’s symptoms were anxiety

It was five years ago that Liam began to feel unwell.

At the time he was a very fit personal trainer and also performing in musical theatre locally and across the country, including in London.

He was Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar as part of a touring show and had key roles in other shows including We Will Rock You, Honk, Brigadoon and Son of a Preacher Man.

Liam Vincent-Kilbride in the title role in Jesus Christ Superstar.
Liam in the title role in Jesus Christ Superstar. Image: Liam Vincent-Kilbride

However, Liam began to feel very unwell in 2019.

He said: “My left side wouldn’t do what I asked it to do and I became very tired.

“I had just become a dad to Daisy and doctors put my symptoms down to stress and anxiety.”

A few months later Liam had what he describes as a “huge breakdown”.

“My singing voice wouldn’t work and my personality and confidence basically disappeared,” he recalled.

Liam Vincent-Kilbride brain tumour
He was previously a fitness trainer. Image: Liam Vincent-Kilbride

For the next four years, Liam suffered from debilitating conditions including severe anxiety, migraines and vomiting.

Then in early 2023 he developed a severe headache in the middle of the night and had to be rushed to Ninewells.

He said: “It was like someone was shoving a screwdriver in my head.”

Six weeks later he was told he had a “brain abnormality”.

Things then took a further turn for the worse as he was left bedridden from January until June this year.

Liam was put on a cocktail of drugs that had several severe side effects including weight gain.

Liam, who has twice collapsed at home, was eventually told he had a growing tumour pushing against four lobes in his brain.

This was affecting his speech, personality, strength and dexterity.

Brain tumour affected speech and personality

Liam was kept awake for the operation to remove the tumour, but he was anaesthetised for the pain.

This was carried out in Ninewells by a specialist team from Aberdeen assisting Dundee surgeons.

Liam said: “I was aware of them sawing open my head, cutting, drilling and tugging but I had no pain.

“I was warned that I could die and at one point I suffered a seizure which the doctors had to deal with immediately.”

Liam Vincent-Kilbride brain surgery
The 30-year-old has a positive outlook. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Liam’s surgery was successful and doctors are hopeful they have removed all of the tumour.

But his prognosis is not yet clear.

He was up and walking the next day and allowed home two days later.

Liam said: “I want to get back to music and theatre and the gym.

“But at the moment I feel I am getting to live my life again.

“The alternative could be so much worse. I will stay positive and upbeat.

“Every minute I have with my family and the people who love me is special.

“I feel better physically and mentally and I want to live and get back to doing everything I did before again.”

