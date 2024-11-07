Fife Paralympic hero Ben Sandilands rounds off astonishing year with polytunnel party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Paralympic hero Ben Sandilands rounds off astonishing year with polytunnel party

Ben enjoyed some well-earned cake laid on by SRUC Elmwood, where he is a student.

By Claire Warrender
Paralympic champion Ben Sandilands shows off his golf medal - and his cake. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Paralympic champion Ben Sandilands shows off his golf medal - and his cake. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Fife Paralympic hero Ben Sandilands has rounded off an astonishing year with some well-earned cake.

The gold medal-winning runner set a new world record when he stormed home in the T20 1,500m in Paris in September.

Ben cuts his cake in the Elmwood polytunnel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It followed years of hard work for the Kirkcaldy runner.

And this week his achievements were celebrated with a party in the polytunnels at SRUC’s Elmwood Campus, where the 21-year-old is a student.

Ben was given a special presentation. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The former Balwearie High School pupil was surrounded by family, friends, peers and staff who helped him on his journey.

And, as he showed off his gold medal, he was presented with a voucher, a special edition hoodie and “Lomond”, the SRUC Alumni Highland Cow.

Ben Sandilands ‘can’t wait for what’s next’

Ben’s winning time of three minutes, 45.40 seconds was a dream come true for him.

“It was such a great feeling on the day,” he said.

“It felt amazing. I’ve worked really hard this year and to see it all pay off this way is just brilliant.

Fife runner Ben Sandilands going for gold at the 2024 Paralympic Games
Fife runner Ben Sandilands going for gold at the 2024 Paralympic Games. ParalympicsGB/PA Wire.

“I want to thank my coach again, Steve Doig, and my mum.

“Being able to have this party brings it all home.

“I can’t wait for what comes next.”

Ben, who has autism, dyslexia and dyspraxia, accelerated from third position to gain a significant lead in the final 300m of the race for athletes with intellectual impairments.

His successful year also saw him help his team win bronze at the Scottish Inter-District Cross Country Championships.

Last year he won the Para Athletics World Championships, also in Paris.

