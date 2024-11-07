Fife Paralympic hero Ben Sandilands rounds off astonishing year with polytunnel party

Fife Paralympic hero Ben Sandilands has rounded off an astonishing year with some well-earned cake.

The gold medal-winning runner set a new world record when he stormed home in the T20 1,500m in Paris in September.

It followed years of hard work for the Kirkcaldy runner.

And this week his achievements were celebrated with a party in the polytunnels at SRUC’s Elmwood Campus, where the 21-year-old is a student.

The former Balwearie High School pupil was surrounded by family, friends, peers and staff who helped him on his journey.

And, as he showed off his gold medal, he was presented with a voucher, a special edition hoodie and “Lomond”, the SRUC Alumni Highland Cow.

Ben Sandilands ‘can’t wait for what’s next’

Ben’s winning time of three minutes, 45.40 seconds was a dream come true for him.

“It was such a great feeling on the day,” he said.

“It felt amazing. I’ve worked really hard this year and to see it all pay off this way is just brilliant.

“I want to thank my coach again, Steve Doig, and my mum.

“Being able to have this party brings it all home.

“I can’t wait for what comes next.”

Ben, who has autism, dyslexia and dyspraxia, accelerated from third position to gain a significant lead in the final 300m of the race for athletes with intellectual impairments.

His successful year also saw him help his team win bronze at the Scottish Inter-District Cross Country Championships.

Last year he won the Para Athletics World Championships, also in Paris.