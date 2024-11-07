‘Sickened’ Lochgelly mum unable to drive blind son after car thief smashes mobility car into garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

‘Sickened’ Lochgelly mum unable to drive blind son after car thief smashes mobility car into garden

Video footage shows the thief taking off after he left the car stranded in a fence.

By Lindsey Hamilton

A Lochgelly mum has been left unable to transport her blind son after a car thief crashed her mobility vehicle into a garden.

The incident happened at 6am on Thursday.

Video footage shows the thief running off after he left the car stranded in a garden fence.

The car belongs to Louise Bolland who was housesitting at her ex-husband’s home in Paul Street at the time.

Louise, 40, uses the mobility car to drive her blind son Kaiden Ward to appointments.

Lochgelly thief crashes car before running off

As a result of the smash, Louise had to cancel appointments for Kaiden.

She said: “Kaiden woke me up at 6am telling me what had happened.

“The car was parked outside my ex-husband’s home in Lochgelly, where we are currently staying, when someone came along and got into it and started it up.

“The person put the car into reverse and managed to crash it backwards into the garden.

Lochgelly car theft
Louise’s car. Image: Louise Bolland

“They then got out and took off up the street.

“He did come back a few seconds later, I think to take a look, and then took off again.”

Louise said a neighbour witnessed the incident.

They also captured video footage of what happened and called the police.

Louise said: “This has left me sickened.

“My car is a bit of a mess and definitely not drivable.

“It’s going to have to be assessed to see what damage has been done.

“I had to cancel appointments for Kaiden and been trying to sort out the insurance situation.

“People who do things like this have no idea of the trouble and upset they cause.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.15am on Thursday we were called to a report of a car having crashed into a garden in Paul Street, Lochgelly.

“Officers attended and there were no injuries reported.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the car.”

Conversation