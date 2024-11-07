‘Sickened’ Lochgelly mum unable to drive blind son after car thief smashes mobility car into garden

A Lochgelly mum has been left unable to transport her blind son after a car thief crashed her mobility vehicle into a garden.

The incident happened at 6am on Thursday.

Video footage shows the thief running off after he left the car stranded in a garden fence.

The car belongs to Louise Bolland who was housesitting at her ex-husband’s home in Paul Street at the time.

Louise, 40, uses the mobility car to drive her blind son Kaiden Ward to appointments.

Lochgelly thief crashes car before running off

As a result of the smash, Louise had to cancel appointments for Kaiden.

She said: “Kaiden woke me up at 6am telling me what had happened.

“The car was parked outside my ex-husband’s home in Lochgelly, where we are currently staying, when someone came along and got into it and started it up.

“The person put the car into reverse and managed to crash it backwards into the garden.

“They then got out and took off up the street.

“He did come back a few seconds later, I think to take a look, and then took off again.”

Louise said a neighbour witnessed the incident.

They also captured video footage of what happened and called the police.

Louise said: “This has left me sickened.

“My car is a bit of a mess and definitely not drivable.

“It’s going to have to be assessed to see what damage has been done.

“I had to cancel appointments for Kaiden and been trying to sort out the insurance situation.

“People who do things like this have no idea of the trouble and upset they cause.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.15am on Thursday we were called to a report of a car having crashed into a garden in Paul Street, Lochgelly.

“Officers attended and there were no injuries reported.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the car.”