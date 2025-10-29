St Andrews Big Hoolie: Full details of celebrations including parade and fireworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews Big Hoolie: Full details of celebrations including parade and fireworks

The annual event celebrates St Andrew's Day in honour of Scotland's patron saint.

The 2024 St Andrews Big Hoolie on South Street
The 2024 St Andrews Big Hoolie was a huge hit, Image: Ewan Harvey
By Claire Warrender

Fantastic crowds are expected at this year’s St Andrews Big Hoolie as a giant ceilidh takes over South Street.

The St Andrew’s Day event is a favourite in the Fife town’s winter calendar.

It also includes live music, a torchlit parade and fireworks on the West Sands.

And hundreds of people normally fill the streets for a day of fun.

A street ceilidh is a highlight of the St Andrews Hooley
A street ceilidh is a highlight of the St Andrews Big Hoolie. Image Paul Reid.

Organisers BID St Andrews have announced the rundown for the 2025 hoolie on Saturday November 29.

Here’s what you need to know.

When is St Andrews Big Hoolie 2025?

The hoolie takes place on Saturday November 29 from 11am to 8.30pm.

Where is the event held?

The event takes place in South Street, with a street market, music and dancing on the cards at various points during the day.

A torchlit procession, led by a pipe band, then travels from South Street to the West Sands.

What are the timings for the St Andrew’s Day event?

It kicks off at 11am with a community market alongside entertainment from Original 106.

The market offers a selection of stalls, face painting and food and drink until 3pm.

Local musicians take to a South Street stage from 5-6.45pm.

A fireworks display rounds off the St Andrews Big Hoolie. Image: Paul Reid

And this is followed by the outdoor ceilidh from 7-7.45pm.

The ceilidh involves everyone from families to students and visitors to the town for a night of music and dancing.

Then there is a torchlit parade from South Street to the West Sands, via Bell Street and Golf Place.

This all leads to the grand finale involving a spectacular fireworks display over St Andrews.

Conversation