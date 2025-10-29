St Andrews Big Hoolie: Full details of celebrations including parade and fireworks

Fantastic crowds are expected at this year’s St Andrews Big Hoolie as a giant ceilidh takes over South Street.

The St Andrew’s Day event is a favourite in the Fife town’s winter calendar.

It also includes live music, a torchlit parade and fireworks on the West Sands.

And hundreds of people normally fill the streets for a day of fun.

Organisers BID St Andrews have announced the rundown for the 2025 hoolie on Saturday November 29.

Here’s what you need to know.

When is St Andrews Big Hoolie 2025?

The hoolie takes place on Saturday November 29 from 11am to 8.30pm.

Where is the event held?

The event takes place in South Street, with a street market, music and dancing on the cards at various points during the day.

A torchlit procession, led by a pipe band, then travels from South Street to the West Sands.

What are the timings for the St Andrew’s Day event?

It kicks off at 11am with a community market alongside entertainment from Original 106.

The market offers a selection of stalls, face painting and food and drink until 3pm.

Local musicians take to a South Street stage from 5-6.45pm.

And this is followed by the outdoor ceilidh from 7-7.45pm.

The ceilidh involves everyone from families to students and visitors to the town for a night of music and dancing.

Then there is a torchlit parade from South Street to the West Sands, via Bell Street and Golf Place.

This all leads to the grand finale involving a spectacular fireworks display over St Andrews.