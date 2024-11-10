Man’s body found in Kirkcaldy park

A man’s body has been discovered in a Kirkcaldy park.

Several police units descended on Gallatown Park on Park Road just after 7am on Sunday.

Police and paramedics were seen near a play area as part of the investigation.

A spokeswoman for the force said there didn’t appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

She said: “Around 7.20am on Sunday November 10, the body of a man was found within Gallatown Park, Park Road, Kirkcaldy.

“There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”