Fife Man's body found in Kirkcaldy park Police were called to Gallatown Park on Sunday morning. By James Simpson November 10 2024, 11:41am Man's body found in Kirkcaldy park Police and paramedics at Gallatown Park. Image: Fife Jammer Locations A man's body has been discovered in a Kirkcaldy park. Several police units descended on Gallatown Park on Park Road just after 7am on Sunday. Police and paramedics were seen near a play area as part of the investigation. A spokeswoman for the force said there didn't appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. She said: "Around 7.20am on Sunday November 10, the body of a man was found within Gallatown Park, Park Road, Kirkcaldy. "There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."
