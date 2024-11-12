Former St Andrews University lecturer claims mental health struggles not treated seriously because of his race

A former lecturer at the University of St Andrews claims his mental health struggles were not treated seriously because of his race.

Representing himself, Okali Omeni told an employment tribunal white colleagues in the same position were given time off.

However, he said he was offered no support until after he resigned.

Omeni was the only black staff member at the university’s prestigious School of International Relations.

And he was described by a former line manager as an outstanding teacher.

He is claiming constructive dismissal and racial discrimination and has made a number of allegations against the institution.

These include an alleged failure to credit him for work and refusing to reduce his workload in line with white colleagues, both of which are denied by the university.

Ignoring mental health concerns is ‘beyond offensive’

On the second day of the tribunal in Dundee, Omeni said white senior management closed ranks against him and his mental health suffered.

And he claimed: “When a white colleague was struggling with mental health and work-life balance, he was given time off.

“When a black male expresses mental health concerns, these concerns are worth less in society.”

Omeni described his situation as “beyond offensive”.

The associate professor told tribunal judge Jennifer McCluskey two female staff members complained about the tone of his emails.

He referred to this as “tone policing”.

And he added: “The notion that two white women turned around to gaslight me…

“One of them said her dignity and respect at St Andrews had been impeached by my behaviour.

“I was raising concerns about workload, work-life balance and conflict of interest but none of those were addressed.”

He said this was direct racial discrimination.

Changes introduced to university working practices

Former line manager Professor Tim Wilson described Omeni as “outstanding, absolutely committed and diligent”.

“When you gave seminars students came out buzzing,” he said.

Asked if St Andrews University followed its own race charter, Professor Wilson added: “I don’t think they were supportive to you.”

However, university lawyer Mandy Armstrong pointed out the School of International Relations was going through a period of change at the time.

And working practices were being standardised across university departments.

This led to changes in a number of roles, including Omeni’s.

‘You were not being singled out’

One of Omeni’s complaints was he had to teach two semesters while others only taught one.

Bur Ms Armstrong pointed out the new policy meant everyone taught two unless they were on research leave.

“This is something that was being applied across the whole school. You were not being singled out,” she said.

The tribunal will hear from St Andrews University’s first witness on Wednesday.