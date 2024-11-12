Former St Andrews University lecturer claims mental health struggles not treated seriously because of his race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former St Andrews University lecturer claims mental health struggles not treated seriously because of his race

Associate professor Akali Omeni has accused the university of racial discrimination and constructive dismissal.

By Claire Warrender
St Andrews University is accused of racial discrimination
St Andrews University is accused of racial discrimination.

A former lecturer at the University of St Andrews claims his mental health struggles were not treated seriously because of his race.

Representing himself, Okali Omeni told an employment tribunal white colleagues in the same position were given time off.

However, he said he was offered no support until after he resigned.

Omeni was the only black staff member at the university’s prestigious School of International Relations.

And he was described by a former line manager as an outstanding teacher.

He is claiming constructive dismissal and racial discrimination and has made a number of allegations against the institution.

These include an alleged failure to credit him for work and refusing to reduce his workload in line with white colleagues, both of which are denied by the university.

Ignoring mental health concerns is ‘beyond offensive’

On the second day of the tribunal in Dundee, Omeni said white senior management closed ranks against him and his mental health suffered.

And he claimed: “When a white colleague was struggling with mental health and work-life balance, he was given time off.

“When a black male expresses mental health concerns, these concerns are worth less in society.”

Akali Omeni is claiming racial discrimination and constructive dismissal against St Andrews University.
Akali Omeni is claiming racial discrimination and constructive dismissal against St Andrews University.

Omeni described his situation as “beyond offensive”.

The associate professor told tribunal judge Jennifer McCluskey two female staff members complained about the tone of his emails.

He referred to this as “tone policing”.

And he added: “The notion that two white women turned around to gaslight me…

“One of them said her dignity and respect at St Andrews had been impeached by my behaviour.

“I was raising concerns about workload, work-life balance and conflict of interest but none of those were addressed.”

He said this was direct racial discrimination.

Changes introduced to university working practices

Former line manager Professor Tim Wilson described Omeni as “outstanding,  absolutely committed and diligent”.

“When you gave seminars students came out buzzing,” he said.

Asked if St Andrews University followed its own race charter, Professor Wilson added: “I don’t think they were supportive to you.”

However, university lawyer Mandy Armstrong pointed out the School of International Relations was going through a period of change at the time.

And working practices were being standardised across university departments.

This led to changes in a number of roles, including Omeni’s.

‘You were not being singled out’

One of Omeni’s complaints was he had to teach two semesters while others only taught one.

Bur Ms Armstrong pointed out the new policy meant everyone taught two unless they were on research leave.

“This is something that was being applied across the whole school. You were not being singled out,” she said.

The tribunal will hear from St Andrews University’s first witness on Wednesday.

