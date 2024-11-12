Anstruther chip shops win big at national awards ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anstruther chip shops win big at national awards ceremony

The Wee Chippy and Anstruther Fish Bar both picked up prizes at Tuesday's Scottish Fish & Chip Awards.

By Ben MacDonald
Anstruther chip shops win at Scottish Fish & Chips Awards
Anstruther Fish Bar and The Wee Chippy both scooped wins at this year's Scottish Fish & Chips Awards. Image: Anstruther Fish Bar/The Wee Chippy Anstruther/Facebook

Two Anstruther chip shops have scooped up prizes at the Scottish Fish & Chips Awards.

Both Anstruther Fish Bar and The Wee Chippy picked up awards at Monday night’s ceremony in Glasgow.

Anstruther Fish Bar picked up one of the biggest awards of the night, being named the People’s Choice for fish and chips in Scotland.

Commenting on their Facebook page on Tuesday, the chippy said: “Last night we picked up the People’s Choice Award at the Scottish Fish & Chip Awards and we are over the moon.

“A massive thank you to our incredible team who work tirelessly every day to bring you the best fish and chips.

“Their passion and dedication have made this achievement possible.

“Of course, this wouldn’t have been possible without you, our loyal customers and supporters. Your continued support, smiles, and love are what drive us.

“This award is as much yours as it is ours.”

Anstruther fish and chip shops win at awards ceremony

The Wee Chippy was voted the chip shop with the best fish supper in the east of Scotland on the night.

Staff member Kelvin being highly commended in the Best Fish Fryer category.

On their Facebook page, they said: “We were in a tough category with some amazing competition. So an amazing win for the team.

“A big thank you once again to a fantastic staff and all our loyal customers. You wouldn’t believe how much we appreciate you all.”

The award wins come after YouTubers Rate My Takeaway declared one Anstruther chippy ‘the best’ in Scotland.

 

