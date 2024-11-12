Anstruther chip shops win big at national awards ceremony

Two Anstruther chip shops have scooped up prizes at the Scottish Fish & Chips Awards.

Both Anstruther Fish Bar and The Wee Chippy picked up awards at Monday night’s ceremony in Glasgow.

Anstruther Fish Bar picked up one of the biggest awards of the night, being named the People’s Choice for fish and chips in Scotland.

Commenting on their Facebook page on Tuesday, the chippy said: “Last night we picked up the People’s Choice Award at the Scottish Fish & Chip Awards and we are over the moon.

“A massive thank you to our incredible team who work tirelessly every day to bring you the best fish and chips.

“Their passion and dedication have made this achievement possible.

“Of course, this wouldn’t have been possible without you, our loyal customers and supporters. Your continued support, smiles, and love are what drive us.

“This award is as much yours as it is ours.”

The Wee Chippy was voted the chip shop with the best fish supper in the east of Scotland on the night.

Staff member Kelvin being highly commended in the Best Fish Fryer category.

On their Facebook page, they said: “We were in a tough category with some amazing competition. So an amazing win for the team.

“A big thank you once again to a fantastic staff and all our loyal customers. You wouldn’t believe how much we appreciate you all.”

The award wins come after YouTubers Rate My Takeaway declared one Anstruther chippy ‘the best’ in Scotland.