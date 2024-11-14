Fife mum ‘will fight entire life for justice’ after son, 7, ‘raped by 11-year-old boy’

A Fife mum has vowed to fight her “entire life” for justice after her seven-year-old son was allegedly raped by an 11-year-old boy.

The youngster claims he was attacked at a house in Glenrothes in July 2023.

His mum reported it to police at the time, who recorded a crime of rape.

However, because the alleged attacker was 11 – under the age of criminal responsibility of 12 – he was never charged and faced no criminal action.

The mum, who cannot be named to protect her son’s identity, said: “My son’s childhood was stolen from him because of what that other boy did.

‘How is that justice?’

“How can it be that someone is old enough to rape and sexually abuse a child and no action is taken against him?

“How is that right? How is that justice?

“My son’s life and that of our family has changed forever and the boy who did this is still walking down the street as if nothing has happened.

“I will fight my entire life for justice for my child.”

The mum says she first became aware of what had happened when her son returned from playing at another boy’s house last July.

Some of the details are too distressing to share.

Boy left ‘distraught’ after being raped in Glenrothes

She said: “I was sitting on the couch when he came in and I knew right away that something was very, very wrong.

“He was distraught because he knew what had happened.

“My son had marks on him, including a handprint on his shoulder where he had been pinned down.”

She claims the older boy had previously behaved inappropriately towards her son, including trying to show him pornography.

After police were contacted, the younger boy was seen by a doctor and was found to have severe injuries.

The mum said: “My son then had to be questioned and tell police what had happened to him.

“He was in a dreadful state, as was I.”

She says her son has had ongoing health issues linked to the attack, including having to undergo testing for infections and receive injections.

Correspondence sent to the mum by Police Scotland – seen by The Courier – states: “(The child) struggled at times during the initial interview to provide a level of detail and answered ‘I don’t know’ and ‘I can’t remember’.

“Within the second interview, he provided a greater level of detail around what happened, resulting in police recording a crime of rape.”

Boy ‘could not be charged with offence’

However, the police document added: “The child reported to have caused harm was below the age of criminal responsibility.

“Therefore, whilst a crime of rape was recorded by police, he could not be charged with the offence.”

The mum added: “No child should have to go through what my child has gone through.

“For his attacker not to be punished for this cannot be right.

“I have absolutely no idea what will happen in the years ahead when my son could end up at the same high school as this boy.

“I feel the boy should be removed but instead it is us who may have to consider moving away.”

Police investigated Glenrothes sexual assault report

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Sunday July 30 2023, we received a report of sexual assault that took place in the Glenrothes area.

“An 11-year-old boy was subject of a report to Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration (SCRA).”

When a referral is received by the children’s reporter, an investigation is carried out.

If there is sufficient evidence of a crime having taken place, options include referring the child to a hearing.

Children can also be dealt with in several other ways, including through restorative justice or programmes to tackle their behaviour.

The outcome of individual SCRA referrals, such as the Glenrothes case, are not made public.