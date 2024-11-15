Snow and ice warning for parts of Fife and Stirling as cold spell set to hit

A weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for parts of Fife and Stirling as temperatures are set to plummet across the region.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert which covers Stirling and parts of south-west Fife.

It will be in place for 24 hours from 10am on Monday.

It comes as temperatures are also set to drop below freezing in Dundee, Angus and Perthshire.

Temperatures plummet across Dundee, Perth and Angus

The region will experience lows of -1°C some nights next week.

Meanwhile, temperatures will dip to -3°C and -2°C in Stirling and Dunfermline respectively on Thursday.

The Met Office warns there is a small chance of travel disruption during the warning period.

Additionally, some rural communities may be cut off due to the conditions, with power cuts possible.

The warning says: “Spells of rain, sleet and snow are likely during Monday and overnight into Tuesday morning.

“The most likely scenario is for most of the snow to fall on high ground, with 5 to 10cm possible above 300 metres and perhaps as much as 15 to 20 cm above 400 metres.

“There is a small chance of snow settling at lower levels, where 5 to 10 cm would prove much more disruptive, but this is very uncertain.

“As rain, sleet and snow clear on Tuesday morning, ice may form on untreated surfaces.”

