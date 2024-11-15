Snow and ice warning for parts of Fife and Stirling as cold spell set to hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Snow and ice warning for parts of Fife and Stirling as cold spell set to hit

Temperatures will also dip across Dundee, Angus and Perthshire.

By Andrew Robson
Snow and ice warning issued for parts of Fife and Stirling
Forecasters have warned of travel disruption during the alert. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for parts of Fife and Stirling as temperatures are set to plummet across the region.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert which covers Stirling and parts of south-west Fife.

It will be in place for 24 hours from 10am on Monday.

It comes as temperatures are also set to drop below freezing in Dundee, Angus and Perthshire.

Temperatures plummet across Dundee, Perth and Angus

The region will experience lows of -1°C some nights next week.

Meanwhile, temperatures will dip to -3°C and -2°C in Stirling and Dunfermline respectively on Thursday.

The Met Office warns there is a small chance of travel disruption during the warning period.

Additionally, some rural communities may be cut off due to the conditions, with power cuts possible.

The snow and ice warning covers Stirling and parts of Fife.
The warning covers Stirling and parts of Fife. Image: Met Office

The warning says: “Spells of rain, sleet and snow are likely during Monday and overnight into Tuesday morning.

“The most likely scenario is for most of the snow to fall on high ground, with 5 to 10cm possible above 300 metres and perhaps as much as 15 to 20 cm above 400 metres.

“There is a small chance of snow settling at lower levels, where 5 to 10 cm would prove much more disruptive, but this is very uncertain.

“As rain, sleet and snow clear on Tuesday morning, ice may form on untreated surfaces.”

A series of gritters with hilarious names are helping to keep Tayside and Fife’s roads clear as temperatures drop.

Conversation