Fife Trains through Tayside and Fife cancelled due to safety concerns on the railway line Services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh are affected By Lindsey Hamilton November 16 2024, 12:54pm November 16 2024, 12:54pm Share Trains through Tayside and Fife cancelled due to safety concerns on the railway line Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5126420/trains-traveling-through-tayside-and-fife-disrupted/ Copy Link 0 comment Trains are disrupted between Aberdeen and Edinburgh due to safety concerns. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Trains travelling through Tayside and Fife are being disrupted due to a safety inspection on the railway line. Scotrail have said on X that the railway line on the track between Dundee and Leuchars has been closed. Services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh will be subject to delays, alterations and cancellations. Train tickets are being accepted on local Stagecoach East Scotland buses and Citylink buses instead. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.
Conversation