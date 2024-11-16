Trains through Tayside and Fife cancelled due to safety concerns on the railway line

Trains travelling through Tayside and Fife are being disrupted due to a safety inspection on the railway line.

Scotrail have said on X that the railway line on the track between Dundee and Leuchars has been closed.

Services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh will be subject to delays, alterations and cancellations.

Train tickets are being accepted on local Stagecoach East Scotland buses and Citylink buses instead.

