Fife Man to appear in court on Monday after Glenrothes 'disturbance' A woman has also been charged. By Lindsey Hamilton November 17 2024, 10:07am

Police at the disturbance on Friday. Image: fifejammerlocations.com A 46-year-old man is due to appear in court on Monday in connection with a disturbance in Glenrothes. A woman, 30, was also charged in connection with the incident and will appear in court at a later day. The charges come following the disturbance in the Fife town's Haddington Crescent on Friday. Man and woman to appear in court A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.45pm on Friday we were called to a report of a disturbance on Haddington Crescent, Glenrothes. "Officers attended and a 46-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection. "He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, 18 November, 2024. "A 30-year-old woman was charged and will appear at court at a later date and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."