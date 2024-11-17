Man to appear in court on Monday after Glenrothes ‘disturbance’

A 46-year-old man is due to appear in court on Monday in connection with a disturbance in Glenrothes.

A woman, 30, was also charged in connection with the incident and will appear in court at a later day.

The charges come following the disturbance in the Fife town’s Haddington Crescent on Friday.

Man and woman to appear in court

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.45pm on Friday we were called to a report of a disturbance on Haddington Crescent, Glenrothes.

“Officers attended and a 46-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection.

“He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, 18 November, 2024.

“A 30-year-old woman was charged and will appear at court at a later date and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”