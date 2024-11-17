Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Gadd may be personally sued, says Fiona Harvey lawyer ahead of Netflix libel case

EXCLUSIVE: The Fife-born actor may face a personal lawsuit for his portrayal of a stalker in Baby Reindeer.

Richard Gadd at the 2024 Bafta Scotland awards
Richard Gadd arriving at the Bafta Awards in Glasgow on Sunday night. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen

Richard Gadd has been warned he faces being personally sued for his portrayal of a stalker in TV series Baby Reindeer.

It comes as Gadd, who grew up in Wormit, made his first public appearance in Scotland since his Netflix show won four Emmys.

The 35-year-old, a former student at Madras College in St Andrews, finished empty-handed after being nominated for three Bafta Scotland awards in Glasgow on Sunday night.

Fiona Harvey, 59, has identified herself as the stalker played by Jessica Gunning in Baby Reindeer, which began at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019.

Harvey disputes Gadd’s version of events, described in the show as “a true story”, and a US judge recently ruled her defamation case can go ahead – though Netflix has appealed the decision.

Fiona Harvey may have ‘option’ to begin personal proceedings against Richard Gadd

The lawyer representing Harvey, who is from Fyvie in Aberdeenshire, says he is “very very very confident” that her £132m lawsuit against Netflix will prove successful.

If so, Harvey may then take out a personal case against Gadd.

Her legal representative is Attorney Richard Roth of the New York City-based Roth Law Firm, PLLC.

Gadd and Jessica Gunning celebrate their Emmy wins in September. Image: Invision for the Television Academy/AP

He told The Courier from his headquarters in Manhatten’s Madison Avenue: “If we win the case it is possible to sue Richard.

“We have a master plan and this is not something for the immediate future.

“We have to deal with the appeal and get ready for what will be a trial.

“But it is certainly one of our options – and we are always considering all of our options.”

Netflix refuses to have defamation case dismissed

In September, District Judge Gary Klausner refused Netflix’s request to have Harvey’s case dismissed.

Mr Klausner, 83, has been a California district judge since being appointed by then-president George W Bush in 2002.

He will preside over Netflix’s appeal and the defamation trial that may follow.

Minutes of Netflix’s unsuccessful dismissal claim said: “According to the Sunday Times, defendants insisted on adding the ‘this is a true story’ lines to the series despite Gadd’s concerns.

“This suggests a reckless disregard of whether statements in the series were false, and thus, actual malice.

“Because each of defendants’ attempts to defeat the defamation claim fail, plaintiff has demonstrated that the claim has a probability of prevailing on the merits.”

Richard Roth. Image: Roth Law Firm

Mr Roth said: “Netflix filed close to 100 papers saying the case should be thrown out and the judge said ‘no’.

“We have a fabulous case and the federal court judge seems to agree with me.”

Baby Reindeer success while ‘Fiona receives death threats’

Netflix is accused of defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress (IIED).

In the seven-part series Martha, the Baby Reindeer character Harvey believes is based on her, is convicted of stalking and sent to prison twice.

Harvey has never been convicted of any crime in real life.

Mr Roth also says nothing was done to disguise Harvey’s identity in the show.

“The woman who plays her, Jessica Gunning, sounds like her, looks like her, acts like her, dresses like her, has a strong Scottish accent and is a lawyer like her.

“It took a nanosecond for people to find out who it was.”

Baby Reindeer has been a worldwide commercial and critical success.

It is currently the 10th most popular English-language series ever on Netflix with 65 million viewers.

In September, Gadd won three Emmy awards for writing, producing and acting in the series. The show picked up four in total.

Gadd will also collect one of the GQ Men of the Year awards in London on Tuesday.

Gadd poses for pictures at the Bafta Scotland awards. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

If the judge awards punitive damages to Harvey, “the sky is the limit,” says Mr Roth.

“We are talking hundreds of millions of pounds,” he continued.

“We are very very very confident – that’s three verys.

“And the judge has confirmed the strength of our case.

“While you have a guy winning accolades you have Fiona sitting in her apartment receiving death threats.

“It is totally unfair and distasteful.”

Richard Gadd and 'Martha', played by Jessica Gunning, in Baby Reindeer.
Gadd and ‘Martha’, played by Gunning, in Baby Reindeer. Image: Ed Miller/Netflix

Netflix argues that most viewers would understand the claims made in Baby Reindeer to be “not factual” because it was shot in the style of a drama.

The streaming giant also says the similarities between the real and fictionalised people were so broad that average viewers would not have been able to identify Ms Harvey as Martha.

Gadd was born in Wormit in May 1989 and is a former pupil at Wormit Primary School and Madras College.

In 2022, he starred as Conrad Lennox in the Disney Plus series Wedding Season.

For the show, he was able to have DUFC drawn on his knuckles, highlighting his love for Dundee United.

Conversation