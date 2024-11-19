Former St Andrews University lecturer suing for racial discrimination seeks five-figure sum for injury to his feelings

A former lecturer suing St Andrews University over racial discrimination claims is seeking £58,700 for injury to his feelings.

Akali Omeni told an employment tribunal he resigned from the prestigious university due to “red mental health warnings” after months of being treated differently to white colleagues.

And he said: “If I had ignored them, I would not be here today.”

Omeni is claiming constructive dismissal, discrimination and racial harassment during his tenure at the globally-renowned School of International Relations.

And he has also lodged a £16,227 claim for 21 weeks of lost pay, along with pension contributions.

St Andrews University denies the allegations, saying the counter-terrorism expert was treated no differently to any other employee.

And it insists there is no evidence to support a financial award of the amount sought.

Both sides summed up their positions on the final day of the tribunal on Monday.

Judge Jennifer McCluskey will issue her findings in writing later.

St Andrews University colleagues accused of ‘closing ranks’

Omeni, who left St Andrews in June, has made a number of allegations against the university.

These include an alleged failure to credit him for work, failing to offer line manager support and refusing to reduce his workload in line with white colleagues.

He also repeatedly complained of being “tone-policed” after being told to consider the tone of an email sent to a white, female colleague.

This he described as a racial micro-aggression historically used to keep black people in their place.

Meanwhile, he claims he could not trust Phillips O’Brien, his line manager, to investigate issues as he was married to the person he was complaining about.

Summing up, Omeni accused his former colleagues of closing ranks against him during six days of evidence.

He said: “All five witnesses’ stories were so totally aligned you couldn’t split a hair between them.

“But because I’m black, my views were seen as unnecessary and extreme.

“I want this court to consider whether, on the balance of probabilities, I have been treated differently at St Andrews.

“Based on my experience, the answer is yes.”

Claimant’s conclusions ‘don’t really reflect the reality’

However, St Andrews University lawyer Mandy Armstrong said the only reason the witnesses’ evidence aligned was they were telling the truth.

And she added: “Professor Phillips O’Brien, who appears to be the main subject of criticism from the claimant, was remarkably calm and consistent in the face of cross examination which, at points, was really quite hostile.

“It’s clear the claimant has been deeply affected by what has happened.

“It’s clear it has affected him in a way in which he has drawn conclusions which, I would suggest, don’t really reflect the reality.”

Ms Armstrong said O’Brien held Omeni in high esteem and rejected claims he was trying to sabotage his promotion prospects.

“Evidence shows the respondent did attempt repeatedly to find out what the claimant’s problems were,” she said.

Addressing the tone-policing claim, the solicitor said Omeni’s email was “blunt and abrupt”.

And she said director of teaching Mathilde von Bulow was “shocked and stunned” by his response.