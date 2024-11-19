Former St Andrews University lecturer suing for racial discrimination seeks five-figure sum for injury to his feelings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former St Andrews University lecturer suing for racial discrimination seeks five-figure sum for injury to his feelings

Akali Omeni is also seeking recompense for lost pay and pension contributions.

By Claire Warrender
St Andrews University has the top International Relations department in the UK
St Andrews University has the top International Relations department in the UK. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A former lecturer suing St Andrews University over racial discrimination claims is seeking £58,700 for injury to his feelings.

Akali Omeni told an employment tribunal he resigned from the prestigious university due to “red mental health warnings” after months of being treated differently to white colleagues.

And he said: “If I had ignored them, I would not be here today.”

Omeni is claiming constructive dismissal, discrimination and racial harassment during his tenure at the globally-renowned School of International Relations.

And he has also lodged a £16,227 claim for 21 weeks of lost pay, along with pension contributions.

St Andrews University denies the allegations, saying the counter-terrorism expert was treated no differently to any other employee.

And it insists there is no evidence to support a financial award of the amount sought.

Both sides summed up their positions on the final day of the tribunal on Monday.

Judge Jennifer McCluskey will issue her findings in writing later.

St Andrews University colleagues accused of ‘closing ranks’

Omeni, who left St Andrews in June, has made a number of allegations against the university.

These include an alleged failure to credit him for work, failing to offer line manager support and refusing to reduce his workload in line with white colleagues.

He also repeatedly complained of being “tone-policed” after being told to consider the tone of an email sent to a white, female colleague.

Akali Omeni is claiming racial discrimination and constructive dismissal against
Akali Omeni is claiming racial discrimination and constructive dismissal against St Andrews University

This he described as a racial micro-aggression historically used to keep black people in their place.

Meanwhile, he claims he could not trust Phillips O’Brien, his line manager, to investigate issues as he was married to the person he was complaining about.

Summing up, Omeni accused his former colleagues of closing ranks against him during six days of evidence.

He said: “All five witnesses’ stories were so totally aligned you couldn’t split a hair between them.

“But because I’m black, my views were seen as unnecessary and extreme.

“I want this court to consider whether, on the balance of probabilities, I have been treated differently at St Andrews.

“Based on my experience, the answer is yes.”

Claimant’s conclusions ‘don’t really reflect the reality’

However, St Andrews University lawyer Mandy Armstrong said the only reason the witnesses’ evidence aligned was they were telling the truth.

And she added: “Professor Phillips O’Brien, who appears to be the main subject of criticism from the claimant, was remarkably calm and consistent in the face of cross examination which, at points, was really quite hostile.

Professor Phillips O’Brien

“It’s clear the claimant has been deeply affected by what has happened.

“It’s clear it has affected him in a way in which he has drawn conclusions which, I would suggest, don’t really reflect the reality.”

Ms Armstrong said O’Brien held Omeni in high esteem and rejected claims he was trying to sabotage his promotion prospects.

“Evidence shows the respondent did attempt repeatedly to find out what the claimant’s problems were,” she said.

Addressing the tone-policing claim, the solicitor said Omeni’s email was “blunt and abrupt”.

And she said director of teaching Mathilde von Bulow was “shocked and stunned” by his response.

